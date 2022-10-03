The unexpected payoff to this picture frame review is a five-star treat

Life

Early contender for our favourite Amazon review of the week is surely this, shared by @Pandamoanimum over on Twitter.

It’s from a few years back but it definitely hasn’t aged …

I still think this review I found when looking for a photo frame that holds several photos is fabulous. pic.twitter.com/GtMzEefseN — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 30, 2022

And here it is in full.

Simply picture perfect.

And it prompted @bloodyexhausted to share a link to another Amazon review from further back in the day.

the Kleenex tissues review is still my favourite. “This used to be a good Christian home…” https://t.co/5phAegDeUP — bloodyexhausted 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@bloodyexhausted) September 30, 2022

A 3-ply classic.

