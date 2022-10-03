Nadine Dorries’ fawning comments about Boris Johnson belong in one of her novels – 12 one-star reviews

Politics

Nadine Dorries vanished from Twitter for a while, depriving the public of her hottest of hot takes. But she’s back, and she’s dived straight in with her favourite topic – how wonderful Boris Johnson is.

“Too loyal.”

“Too loyal” isn’t the main phrase I’d use to describe a man who (amongst other things) fired his own majority, repeatedly threw his staff under the bus over the parties he attended, and has cheated on the majority of his wives — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 2, 2022

Me at a job interview: I suppose my one fault is that I’m too much of a perfectionist https://t.co/NC7yYPjqxS — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) October 2, 2022

That’s not even in the top a million of his faults… — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 2, 2022

But that wasn’t all. In the Sunday times, there was a whole interview’s worth of bullsh nonsense like that – if you could get past the paywall.

“If you sat in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, it felt like you had his protective wings around you" https://t.co/zO7RNicl8T — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 2, 2022

“Greatest leader”, “protective wings” – It got exactly the reception you’d expect.

1.

Like a lovely blonde sanitary towel https://t.co/XN5CpT9TaQ — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 2, 2022

2.

Nadine, please- MOVE ON! You’ve felt the last of his…wings 🤢 https://t.co/mj04pTZOe6 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 2, 2022

3.

Nadine Dorries is baffled that the Tories kicked Boris Johnson out… but in her defence she’s also baffled by door handles and light switches so hopes weren’t high https://t.co/I1XoHXYBwn — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 2, 2022

4.

If ever Carrie has an accident. We know who did it. https://t.co/nyPoWb1ct5 — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) October 2, 2022

5.

They're called arms Nadine. And this sounds well dodgy. https://t.co/hto5k35cx0 — Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@LoxyFlo) October 2, 2022

6.

Nadine Dorries just broke out into an 80s power ballad in her Times interview… https://t.co/N7SB3a88CF — Lucy Nichol (@LucyENichol) October 2, 2022

7.

Can somebody explain the concept of ‘breaking the law‘ to Nadine Dorries please? She appears to still have no idea why Johnson is no longer prime minister. https://t.co/rIITZAcU6x — Joe.🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove #FBPE. # (@BlokeOnWheels) October 2, 2022

8.

9.

Nadine Dorries keeping the satirical Sunday spirit of Joe Lycett alive https://t.co/TGmO6zpAoW — WeStaged (@katy_noakes) October 2, 2022

10.

Like when you see an old classmate after a long time and you assume they will have changed but no! You pick up exactly where you left off https://t.co/FGzPIZyfPi — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) October 2, 2022

11.

Nadine Dorries, the political equivalent of taking a bagpiper on a deer hunt. https://t.co/kqLTyaCU7W — YourWullie (@YourWullie) October 2, 2022

12.

There is not enough vomit in the world to respond to this. https://t.co/UglolZY0mf — Jo Short 💙🏳️‍🌈 😷🇺🇦 (@thebrainofspock) October 2, 2022

Could there be even darker times on the horizon?

I sense a new, terrible novel in the offing. — Sean Madden (@SeanMad88) October 2, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

17 funniest things people said about Nadine Dorries gazing at Boris Johnson

Source The Times Image @bookyblonde