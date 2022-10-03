News

Kay Burley wasn’t letting the Tories’ income tax U-turn go lightly and it’s a gripping watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2022

You’ll remember how proud Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were of their budget announcement that the 45p rate of income tax was going to be cut. They simply couldn’t get enough of it.

Now that the 45p income tax band won’t be abolished at all, in the government’s most humiliating U-turn since the last one, they’re naturally less keen to be associated with it. Still less to admit it was their idea.

Definitely not Conservative MP and chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp, who was quizzed about it by Sky News presenter Kay Burley today. And she just wasn’t letting it go.

You could almost feel sorry, no, let’s not go there.

READ MORE

27 favourite things people said about Truss and Kwarteng’s humiliating 45p income tax reverse ferret

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK @BestforBritain