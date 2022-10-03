Kay Burley wasn’t letting the Tories’ income tax U-turn go lightly and it’s a gripping watch

News

You’ll remember how proud Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were of their budget announcement that the 45p rate of income tax was going to be cut. They simply couldn’t get enough of it.

Now that the 45p income tax band won’t be abolished at all, in the government’s most humiliating U-turn since the last one, they’re naturally less keen to be associated with it. Still less to admit it was their idea.

Definitely not Conservative MP and chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp, who was quizzed about it by Sky News presenter Kay Burley today. And she just wasn’t letting it go.

Watch #KayBurley totally destroy Chris Philp(Chief Secretary to the Treasury) over the 45p tax rate & whose idea it was to reduce it. pic.twitter.com/9JtwUz7hQF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 3, 2022

You could almost feel sorry, no, let’s not go there.

There has been a terrible mauling, live on television. pic.twitter.com/Lh0uGiqgvF — Brendan May (@bmay) October 3, 2022

The dry mouthed gulp towards the end. Goodness! — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) October 3, 2022

Tory MPs used to have to pay to be humiliated like this. https://t.co/7s1297IeaX — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) October 3, 2022

That moment when you realise your mates have done you dirty. pic.twitter.com/EOOpoGhQjR — Jon Snowboarder (@JonSnowboarder1) October 3, 2022

Journalists need to push that line more. “You are a public servant”. They need to answer the question asked honestly — Sir Andy Gee (@tottiewewards) October 3, 2022

This was a great interview. From we can see that @CPhilpOfficial was responsible for the 45p tax cut by his resistance to answer the question — terryf 🇺🇦 🗓 (@FoxonTerry) October 3, 2022

Responsibility lies at the top. The only people responsible are Kwarteng and Truss. That’s what being the boss is — FI TRENT (@FI_TRENT) October 3, 2022

Hello Police? I’d like to report a public flogging that was broadcast live on TV. pic.twitter.com/B2eFSy8kBW — Steven Barclay………….not (@SecretaryBrexit) October 3, 2022

