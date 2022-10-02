A TikToker has spotted the plot of every Teams meeting ever

Life

Corporate worker Emily Hamm has had an epiphany. Every single online meeting, no matter which video conferencing platform is used, has a set order of things that happen.

She explained –

It’s not just corporate America that sticks to this script. Here’s what TikTokers thought of her theory.

I’m in the uk and this is truth 😂

Kel_Wil

Hahaha my boss literally said “well you get 20 minutes back in your day” today 😂

ShannonRyan

100% EVERY SINGLE TIME 😂

TiffanyBerner

So we are all living in the same simulation.

Apple User794395300

You literally described my meeting. I thought we worked for the same company and it turns out we all do.

Kayla Marie Hubbard

The matrix.

FakeAccountBot

Some people thought she’d missed a thing or two.

You forgot that person who has that odd rando in their home/apt who keeps wandering into view.

wishiwaspaulweller

Not the person with ‘just one more question’ right as the meetings ending and the rest of us are awkwardly wondering, ‘the meetings over sooo can I go.

silverbak

Mine end in a round robin of everyone saying they have nothing to add to the pointless meeting.

KrissyBrown

One TikTok user took it a little personally.

😳

Microsoft

