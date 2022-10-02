What previously normal thing is now a luxury? 22 popular suggestions

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, u/sweet_chick283 asked this question –

What previously normal thing is now a luxury?

With the cost of living crisis, a lot of previously normal things are either already a luxury or will be by the end of winter, but Redditors took a longer term view.

1.

Owning a home outright in many nations.

Ducvette

2.

Leg room on a plane.

Murder_bird

3.

The ability to unplug from work on off hours.

Cindyluvslabs

4.

Things built to last. Back in the day everything made was built to last. It was cheap too. Then people found plastic…

Kie723

5.

Spare time.

SammichNja

6.

Mechanical watches. Quartz and digital nearly completely eliminated the low to middle market.

9TailNate

ColorfulFlavour

Via

8.

In the UK, heating our homes for the winter. Energy prices have become unaffordable.

Mykeuk

9.

Showering for more than 5 minutes.

Issamefabi

10.

Car ownership.

Little-buy-4964

