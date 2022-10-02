This simple yet highly informative animation will give every Brit the queue rage

Life

Over on r/CasualUK, animator u/going10-1 shared a clever representation of what happened to them in a queue – and it’s infuriating.

‘Just had this queueing experience in Homebase. Couldn’t believe my fellow brits. I’m the orange one.’

We’ve all been there – and it never gets any less annoying.

Redditors chimed in.

I can feel the frustration!

Guinader

That’s the point at which I abandon my basket or trolley and go to B&Q.

Blindy-peeker

Brilliant, how can so much emotion/confusion be conveyed by a little orange icon.

Neither-March4000

This is why I like it when everyone queues together and you get called over when a till’s free.

_Blitz12

This is the kind of pain artists go through in order to create great art that the rest of us feel in our souls. Well done.

JoinMyPestoCult

Same happened to me when they wheeled out the second queen coffin.

fightlinker

What do Brits do when they’re not queueing? Well, make animations about queueing of course.

KingsleyZissou

Your little nose looking round at the WTF moment 🤣

M0ots

That’s brilliant, I’m in stitches watching that.

s1walker1

Self checkout for life. So many more tills than they could ever field with real people, single queue system, no need to interact with checkout staff.

Pandatotheface

The animation gave u/Augie_Otter a funny idea about the British.

I thought for a moment that maybe queues were so important to the British that there was just some British queuing reenactment app for recreating and illustrating particularly bad queue faux pas.

That should absolutely be a thing.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

5 things Daily Mail readers can do for 4 hours while queuing at the airport

Source r/CasualUK Image r/CasualUK