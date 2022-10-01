17 times Duolingo fully committed to the weirdness
The language app Duolingo has a reputation for two things – being really persistent with its reminders and picking weird sentences for lessons.
The Reddit forum r/ShitDuolingoSays is a collection of some of those weird sentences.
We’ve gathered 17 recent posts that fit the bill.
1. LEGO truth
2. You can if you have enough toilet paper
3. It’s the only thing that doesn’t answer back
4. And they’re both wearing trunks
5. The gang goes to Germany
6. Spends all its time on the sea bed
7. It’s the stress of habitat loss
Via
8. I need your clothes, your boot and your motorcycle
9. Oh, about the average amount