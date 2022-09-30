Pics

This Economist front page nails it (well, all except the paddle bit)

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2022

We enjoyed the Daily Star front page earlier this week.

And this one nails it too, from the Economist (never let it be said we are not a broad church).

Just in case it’s tricky to see, here it is again.

Ooof.

And as this person pointed out …

And just in case for you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, check out the Economist here.

