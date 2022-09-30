This Economist front page nails it (well, all except the paddle bit)
We enjoyed the Daily Star front page earlier this week.
And this one nails it too, from the Economist (never let it be said we are not a broad church).
Britain’s new government may already be dead in the water. It has shredded its own reputation and poisoned the politics of growth https://t.co/XOjNIrM0oY pic.twitter.com/Q5heVnkuEo
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 29, 2022
Just in case it’s tricky to see, here it is again.
Ooof.
Showing him with an actual paddle is giving a bit too much credit isn’t it?
— louis (@help_its_louis) September 29, 2022
Fixed it for you… pic.twitter.com/gb2RgLIPRF
— Cattotonic (@cattotonic) September 29, 2022
The weird thing about @trussliz lack of empathy and self-awareness is she probably thinks this is precisely what she hoped for. https://t.co/mOpYNtMMXU
— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 29, 2022
And as this person pointed out …
These covers are three weeks apart pic.twitter.com/gQ2bMcqch9
— Jacob Aron (@jjaron) September 29, 2022
And just in case for you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, check out the Economist here.
