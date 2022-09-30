The Question Time audience’s reaction to this woman’s mortgage horror story speaks volumes

Politics

A telling moment on Question Time when this audience member shared her mortgage rate horror story in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous budget.

And the reaction from her fellow audience members are a clear sign of the state of the nation right now (well, that and those extraordinary polling figures).

The gasps from the audience as this woman reveals she’s received a revised mortgage offer of 10.5%. pic.twitter.com/a5Nb1co8al — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

Extraordinary times.

This young buyer’s mortgage offer went from 4.5% interest to a crippling 10.5%. Imagine if she’d already been locked in to her debt, as millions of others are. This is a crisis. pic.twitter.com/SFQA6FlemM — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) September 30, 2022

And the perception among many people is that the QT audience tends to be more right-wing than anything else. Which prompted lots of observations like this …

What a shame none of these pricks cared before it affected their mortgage rates https://t.co/tEzvjshiIj — Fountain Pen User (@cowinthenorth) September 30, 2022

