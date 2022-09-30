Politics

The Question Time audience’s reaction to this woman’s mortgage horror story speaks volumes

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2022

A telling moment on Question Time when this audience member shared her mortgage rate horror story in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous budget.

And the reaction from her fellow audience members are a clear sign of the state of the nation right now (well, that and those extraordinary polling figures).

Extraordinary times.

And the perception among many people is that the QT audience tends to be more right-wing than anything else. Which prompted lots of observations like this …

READ MORE

Richard Bacon’s 16-second takedown of Liz Truss was brutally on the money

Source Twitter @dinosofos