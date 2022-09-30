Entertainment

You’ll probably never see such a savage takedown of an energy company as this spoof ad

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2022

Comedian, writer, producer and director Adam McKay has had great success with his work on Saturday Night Live and films including Anchorman, Step Brothers and the Big Short. His recent hit Don’t Look Up shone a light on the poor response of those in charge to the climate crisis.

In the same vein, he is the genius behind a fake advert for the energy company Chevron, which draws on all the tropes of the real ads, but includes some of the most brutal takedowns you’ll ever see.

‘At the end of the day, we at Chevron don’t give a single f*ck about you, your weird children or your ratty ass dog.’

He shared it on Twitter, where it’s had more than three million views in a matter of hours.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

We couldn’t possibly comment on this claim.

Source Adam McKay Image Screengrab