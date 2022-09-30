You’ll probably never see such a savage takedown of an energy company as this spoof ad

Entertainment

Comedian, writer, producer and director Adam McKay has had great success with his work on Saturday Night Live and films including Anchorman, Step Brothers and the Big Short. His recent hit Don’t Look Up shone a light on the poor response of those in charge to the climate crisis.

In the same vein, he is the genius behind a fake advert for the energy company Chevron, which draws on all the tropes of the real ads, but includes some of the most brutal takedowns you’ll ever see.

‘At the end of the day, we at Chevron don’t give a single f*ck about you, your weird children or your ratty ass dog.’

He shared it on Twitter, where it’s had more than three million views in a matter of hours.

Has anyone seen this Chevron commercial? pic.twitter.com/o1nkIf0qOS — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 29, 2022

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Chevron just got the shit trolled out of them pic.twitter.com/IDWVgNPBTh — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 29, 2022

Amazing new ad. You must watch this right now. pic.twitter.com/iRHBmPou94 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) September 29, 2022

This is glorious https://t.co/XTzc1ZDiaF — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) September 29, 2022

📺 Best video of the day: Chevron—“We don’t give a fuck about you”… and applies to “dirty politicians who trade oil stocks” pic.twitter.com/ZgbdPUgR44 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 29, 2022

Watch it before the lawyers force him to take it down. https://t.co/DveMI58bHM — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) September 29, 2022

We couldn’t possibly comment on this claim.

The only truthful oil company ad in history. https://t.co/1R14hU1R1F — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 29, 2022

