Richard Bacon’s 16-second takedown of Liz Truss was brutally on the money

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Richard Bacon was among the panellists and all the talk, naturally, was of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic budget.

And there might not have been a harsher – or fairer – verdict on Truss’s performance as PM so far than this 16-second verdict from Bacon.

“Liz Truss has done more damage to the British economy than Brexit, the war in Ukraine, or the pandemic. And she’s done it since Friday.” Any #FBPE agree with Richard Bacon? #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/PE59TmmLlA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 29, 2022

Boom.

More of Richard Bacon on Question Time please…. “Liz Truss has done more damage to the British economy than Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the pandemic…. And she’s done that since Friday”#bbcqt #bbcquestiontime #richardbaconpic.twitter.com/9sK99psfiQ — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) September 29, 2022

The entire audience put their hands up when Richard Bacon asked them if they were worried about their financial situation now. The entire audience. Even Fiona Bruce was like ‘you can’t ignore that’. #bbcqt — Sarrah (@Siiel12) September 29, 2022

Richard Bacon has just hit the biggest nail on the head in the HISTORY of BBC Question Time …. “Liz Truss has done more damage to the British economy than Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the pandemic…. And she’s done that since Friday”#bbcqt #bbcquestiontime #richardbacon pic.twitter.com/Ppw078vRRP — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) September 29, 2022

Absolutely disgusted with Richard Bacon for describing me so accurately 😡pic.twitter.com/a5zghIBsp5 — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 29, 2022

And here he is again, slightly longer this time.

“Liz Truss could go down in history as the person who wiped out the Conservatives” Broadcaster @richardpbacon says Labour’s rise in the today’s polls is an “extraordinary” reaction #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/dBdkqeLcpb — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 29, 2022

And the look on local government minister Paul Scully’s face (the guy with the beard on Bacon’s left, as if you didn’t know) surely says it all.

Liz Truss could go down 👎 in History as the Person who wiped out the Conservatives Their looks to one another 😆😆 everything we need @richardpbacon #BBCQuestionTime #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SfSY52gXNq — A TV Friend 😃📺🎶🍭🍬 (@atvfriend) September 29, 2022

And it also reminded us why Bacon would make such a great presenter.

Richard Bacon doing a better job of hosting #bbcqt in half an hour than Fiona Bruce has in three years. An actual genuine attempt to hold the government to account. — H. N. Lloyd (Author/Crime Historian) (@HNLLoyd1) September 29, 2022

Richard Bacon to Tory MP Paul Scully regarding an audience members mortgage interest rate moving from 4.5% to 10.5% in less than a week: “Does that make you feel uncomfortable, Paul?” As of next week, replace Fiona Bruce with Richard Bacon#bbcqt — David (@Zero_4) September 29, 2022

Absolutely hilarious watching Richard Bacon doing Fiona Bruce's job better than Fiona Bruce whilst sitting 6' from Fiona Bruce. #bbcqt — Schadenfreude (@schadenfreudem1) September 29, 2022

Richard Bacon hosting #bbcqt here. He’s asked the audience better questions in a minute than Fiona Bruce has in 5 years. — Brian Doyle (@Stoneysnapper) September 29, 2022

