Celine Dion’s Titanic tearjerker My Heart Will Go On – but better

Entertainment

If you’re a fan, you may well think that Celine Dion’s cinematic smash hit My Heart Will Go On could never be improved upon.

You’d be wrong.

Totally apt. No notes.

Here’s how Reddit reacted to u/GiantSpeck101’s post.

Nailed it.

Jiggly_pup

This got me in all the feels.

Irregularshadeofred

They had me on the first half, ngl..

Blinauljap

It was so beautiful that I cried.

HavocHero

Finally –

Sounds exactly like the boat on Titanic! (If only I could think of its name)

ATrollWithBlades

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

A doo-wop cover of “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic

Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab, Screengrab