Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

The world is in chaos right now, both politically and meteorologically, and there’s nothing we can do to avoid it. But for five minutes, we can push the news back a layer in our heads and just enjoy a laugh.

1.

Happy 5 year anniversary to the photo frames sitting on the floor of my bedroom waiting to be hung up "when I get a minute". — I Might Be Funny (@imightbefunny1) September 24, 2022

2.

I’ve just heard someone describe IKEA as the “Swedish divorce maze”. Absolutely tremendous. — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) September 23, 2022

3.

Wish I had the confidence of a bay leaf, just strolling into every recipe doing absolutely fuck all — David Callan (@davidxcallan) September 24, 2022

4.

this kangaroo looks like it smells like AXE body spray pic.twitter.com/ztJsk6baGS — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) September 24, 2022

5.

(saying something slightly ambiguous on the internet) ah i could've phrased that better but i'll probably get the benefit of the doubt from thousands of strangers who only come here to get pissed off — Here to make friends (@InternetHippo) September 24, 2022

6.

"Monique" is French for "My eek." — Block Me Amadeus 🪦 (@WolfGangOfFour) September 24, 2022

7.

In other news…watching my 15 year old boy play football for YEARS…only just found out that 'Manon' is not the name of a kid on their team. — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) September 25, 2022

8.

It’s always impressive to me that musicians can be in touch enough with their feelings to write emotional songs. If I were a musician, all my songs would be called things like “No Really, It’s Totally Fine” or “I’m Not Mad at YOU, It’s Just This Fucking Traffic.” — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 25, 2022

9.

That filter that makes your face look smooth should be called Photox. — Tony Tino (not a frozen pizza) (@TTino74) September 26, 2022

10.

Cobwebs are just goth tinsel. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) September 26, 2022

11.

Wow I ordered too much food.

Here, you can have half of it. *5 minutes later* Okay I'm gonna need that back — tazz (@noneofyours99) September 24, 2022

12.