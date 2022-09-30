Naga Munchetty wasn’t taking any nonsense from this Cabinet minister and people loved it

Pics

Over on BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty wasn’t taking any nonsense today from new city minister Andrew Griffith today and people loved her for it.

The presenter was asking Griffith about the economic turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic budget and at one point, referred specifically to the spiralling rate of inflation in the UK.

When Griffith was keen to point out how much prices were rising in Germany, this happened.

Andrew Griffith – The German rate of inflation is 11% Naga Munchetty – I don't care about the German rate of inflation.. the German rate of inflation doesn't affect the triple lock. 👍#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/9frXDsGUR2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 30, 2022

‘I don’t care about the German rate of inflation.’

Bravo.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

That's how a journalist should stop and bring the interview on track, well done. Unfortunately she never got the right answer because he didn't want to give the real answer which is they will not keep the triple lock. — Vittorio Boccolini (@VBoccolini) September 30, 2022

He might as well have answered with any random shit… "So are you going to honour your promise?"

"Turn right at the next set of traffic lights."

"The last chancellor promised a raise in benefits in line with inflation didn't he?

"Cats, dogs and also, I believe, guinea pigs…" — Helen May (@Nito_Onna_Helen) September 30, 2022

Oh well said Naga, more of this please "I don't care about the German rate of inflation "

👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/KR1JwSRaGy — Alison Citrine FBPE #resist 🧡 (@alison1928) September 30, 2022

Look a squirrel — Alex P. (@MyNameIsAlex_P) September 30, 2022

Naga Munchetty is all of us 🇩🇪💷😆#GermanRateOfInflation pic.twitter.com/5vdjXZInEt — jim shelley (@jimshelley17) September 30, 2022

Well done Naga. Can’t believe reporters yesterday when asking ministers about the increasing mortgage rates, let the MPs talk about their energy intervention. It’s not the same, you might have kept bill down, but at our long term cost, and what about mortgage rates? — Andy Q 💙 (@Andrewq1978) September 30, 2022

And finally, this.

My ❤️ goes out to kind & caring minister Andrew Griffith as he tries to give context to the current economic situation.

BBC Marxist Naga Munchetty is rude,arrogant & shouts him down.

Genuinely how long do we have to put up with this from the leftist BBC?😡pic.twitter.com/61aMyLHCeg — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 30, 2022

