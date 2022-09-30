Pics

Naga Munchetty wasn’t taking any nonsense from this Cabinet minister and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2022

Over on BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty wasn’t taking any nonsense today from new city minister Andrew Griffith today and people loved her for it.

The presenter was asking Griffith about the economic turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic budget and at one point, referred specifically to the spiralling rate of inflation in the UK.

When Griffith was keen to point out how much prices were rising in Germany, this happened.

‘I don’t care about the German rate of inflation.’

Bravo.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And finally, this.

