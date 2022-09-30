Every time Liz Truss was owned by local radio in one place is 3 minutes exceedingly well spent

News

As you might already have noticed, Liz Truss did a round of interviews on BBC local radio yesterday and it didn’t go quite as well as she might have hoped.

The only problem was she did so many of them – and she was owned so many times – that it was hard to keep up.

But fear no more, thanks to this fabulous supercut of all the best moments in one easy to click 3-minute package. Few listens are so funny … and so tragic.

Liz Truss, embarrassing herself on local radio, condensed down to three awful, squirming, awkward, delicious minutes. Everyone should hear this. ~AA pic.twitter.com/fFudJJBedA — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2022

You could even feel sorry for … no, no, of course not.

It's quite impressive that the UK has managed to downgrade from one of the worst PMs of all time. https://t.co/UGp1ThewOE — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) September 29, 2022

Note that these are 100% *English* radio stations. She didn't dare call anyone in Northern Ireland, Wales, or Scotland. https://t.co/NuHwsULB3L — Charlie Stross (@cstross) September 29, 2022

This is what real, unapologetic, meaningful journalism looks/sounds like. And it is magnificent. https://t.co/eXfjuHXZek — Charlie de Melo (@CharlieDemelo) September 30, 2022

Alexa… Define the phrase ‘out of one’s depth’?

🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/EQtcYGtG7V — Barrington Mole (@BarringtonMole) September 29, 2022

READ MORE

23 funniest things people said about Liz Truss’s calamitous local radio interviews

Source Twitter @BestForBritain