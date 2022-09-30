News

Every time Liz Truss was owned by local radio in one place is 3 minutes exceedingly well spent

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2022

As you might already have noticed, Liz Truss did a round of interviews on BBC local radio yesterday and it didn’t go quite as well as she might have hoped.

The only problem was she did so many of them – and she was owned so many times – that it was hard to keep up.

But fear no more, thanks to this fabulous supercut of all the best moments in one easy to click 3-minute package. Few listens are so funny … and so tragic.

You could even feel sorry for … no, no, of course not.

READ MORE

23 funniest things people said about Liz Truss’s calamitous local radio interviews

Source Twitter @BestForBritain