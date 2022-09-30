17 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

Politics

Just when you thought Liz Truss’s week couldn’t get any worse, it did. Again and again … and again.

Just take a look at state of this.

This would give Labour a 480-seat majority if repeated at a general election. Conservative MPs losing their seats would include Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Kwasi Kwarteng, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Therese Coffey, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, James Cleverly and Dominic Raab. pic.twitter.com/FVG8WcKiSt — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 29, 2022

Still, the good news for the nascent PM is that it presumably won’t be her worst week for long, so there’s always that.

While we look forward to that – sort of – here are the 17 funniest things people are saying about her.

1.

Liz Truss: “I am prepared to be unpopular.” YouGov: “Ok, then you’re gonna fucking love this.” — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 29, 2022

2.

The pound every time Liz Truss opens her gob pic.twitter.com/CNjznunjWi — Sam (@sam_4317) September 29, 2022

3.

Why can I smell toast? hope it's not me. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 30, 2022

4.

I think we all privately know it’s now time for Nadine Dorries to have a go as Leader. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 29, 2022

5.

Someone said Liz Truss always looks like she just quantum leaped into a live interview and I can’t stop thinking about it — various jams (@VRSJMS) September 30, 2022

6.

"You've burned my house down."

"Yes, but we should look at the fact that I was cooking tea."

"You've burned my house down!"

"Look, there was a lot of concern about what was for tea."

"YOU'VE BURNED MY HOUSE DOWN!"

"I'm simply not going to say that I was wrong to be cooking tea." — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 30, 2022

7.

I don’t know about you but I’m getting worried for how bad things might get once the honeymoon period is over… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 29, 2022

8.

For any Tory MPs and members regretting their choice of Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/AiAqlBYZjf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2022

9.