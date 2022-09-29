This swing and a miss should be lesson 1 of ‘How Not to Do Tinder’

Pics

A Redditor named u/StraightDonkey9 shared this screenshot of what we can only describe as his swing and a miss on Tinder. He opened badly and things went rapidly downhill.

He gave it the title ‘You miss 100% of the shots that you take.‘ but the consensus was that some shots deserve to miss.

“nice thighs”…🤦🏽‍♀️

unlikely_nay1125

Usually I think people who say “Google it” when asked about something on their profile are rude, but when you open with “nice thighs” I think it’s warranted.

theCANCERbat

Sometimes I think the competition is steep between men. Then I see things like this and know I’m doing just fine.

slikq

Wow, grow up dude.

Superenrique

I’m convinced guys are out there sending stupid messages just for the meaningless karma.

theR4ke

The stuff that passes as wit for people amazes me, sometimes.

NotSoFastMyFriends

Would have unmatched you after the first message.

corrosivejack

Here’s a tip for the fart smella from u/BlueberryHandz.

Hey bro, try “Hi how’s it going?” or something not related to her body. Give the water a minute to boil before you throw the pasta in.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This woman’s hilariously outrageous Tinder demands got exactly the responses they deserved

Source r/Tinder Image Mika Baumeister on Unsplash