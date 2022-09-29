This swing and a miss should be lesson 1 of ‘How Not to Do Tinder’
A Redditor named u/StraightDonkey9 shared this screenshot of what we can only describe as his swing and a miss on Tinder. He opened badly and things went rapidly downhill.
He gave it the title ‘You miss 100% of the shots that you take.‘ but the consensus was that some shots deserve to miss.
“nice thighs”…🤦🏽♀️
unlikely_nay1125
Usually I think people who say “Google it” when asked about something on their profile are rude, but when you open with “nice thighs” I think it’s warranted.
theCANCERbat
Sometimes I think the competition is steep between men. Then I see things like this and know I’m doing just fine.
slikq
Wow, grow up dude.
Superenrique
I’m convinced guys are out there sending stupid messages just for the meaningless karma.
theR4ke
The stuff that passes as wit for people amazes me, sometimes.
NotSoFastMyFriends
Would have unmatched you after the first message.
corrosivejack
Here’s a tip for the fart smella from u/BlueberryHandz.
Hey bro, try “Hi how’s it going?” or something not related to her body.
Give the water a minute to boil before you throw the pasta in.
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This woman’s hilariously outrageous Tinder demands got exactly the responses they deserved
Source r/Tinder Image Mika Baumeister on Unsplash