The reporter was the only thing not being blown away in this incredible Hurricane Ian clip

We get more extreme weather these days than we used to for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into here.

And every time it happens there is usually some incredible footage of intrepid reporters broadcasting live from the very thick of it.

But we don’t remember seeing a clip quite so amazing as this one. It’s Weather Channel reporter Jim Cantore hit by a flying tree brach as category four Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.

And Jim is just about the only thing not being blown away.

Incredible stuff.

‘Quick, someone get that anchor an anchor.’

Phirstnamelast “It’s not that the wind is blowin’, it’s what the wind is blowing.”

snakeP007 ‘I lived in Fla for many years back in the early 2000s and we always called him the weather stud. If the weather stud showed up in your town you were fucked.’

R808T ‘He wants to be decapitated by a flying stop sign on live TV so he can get into weatherman Valhalla.’

Rod_Shaft ‘I remember the storm years ago when the weather man was acting like that and some guy walked right behind him like the wind was nothing. ‘I found the link. It was in 2018.’

And here it is, just in case you’re interested …

Source Reddit u/stickybun_