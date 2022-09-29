People cheered on Nick Ferrari as he called out blatant government BS

Politics

It doesn’t happen often, but LBC presenter Nick Ferrari got a metaphorical cheer from a range of political hues after he put the brakes on the runaway freight train of BS emanating from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Chris Philp.

Nick Ferrari – Stop treating my listeners as fools. This is down to kwasi kwarteng's work & it needs to be changed.. doesn't it? Chris Philp – The Bank of England intervention appears to be successful NF – God Almighty what's failure in your book? #LBC pic.twitter.com/zNywYI2vwv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 29, 2022

“Chief Secretary, no mention of Ukraine. Total mention of Kwasi Kwarteng and the budget. Stop treating my listeners as fools!”

Listeners were impressed.

I see Chris Philp is no longer happy to discuss the value of the pound pic.twitter.com/3Nw0aLlbgb pic.twitter.com/nkjh5Mdz8j — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 29, 2022

. @NickFerrariLBC absolutely loses his patience with Chris Philp for trying to patronise listeners by blaming everything on Ukraine. All the leading economic outlets attribute the UK turmoil this week to the wild & irresponsible kamikwasi budget.

pic.twitter.com/t0Qo6MBsra — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 29, 2022

Chris Philp appears to be the government minister sent out to not answer any questions on every news station this morning. This interaction just about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/wl7d6LlaM2 — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) September 29, 2022

The best defence by Government human sacrifice Chris Philp is that UK business OWNERS/BOSSES have welcomed a cut in the amount of tax they’ll pay. They really don’t get it. Little people don’t register.

pic.twitter.com/TrhuW3roYc — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 29, 2022

Even Nick Ferrari can't accept the latest Tory bullshit. They are truly fucked! https://t.co/d80GaTvbEO — Joe.🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove #FBPE. # (@BlokeOnWheels) September 29, 2022

This is how govt should be held to account,great journalism from Nick Ferrari pic.twitter.com/hzovf8jgNV — Cary Cooper (@ProfCaryCooper) September 29, 2022

Quite a few people couldn’t quite believe what they were feeling.

That awkward moment when you agree with Nick Ferrari https://t.co/MGIqkJjjUy — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺 💙 🇺🇦 (@SloughForEU) September 29, 2022

via GIPHY

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

James O’Brien’s Woke Watch ridiculed the outrage over Argos using gender-neutral language

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab