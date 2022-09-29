Politics

People cheered on Nick Ferrari as he called out blatant government BS

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2022

It doesn’t happen often, but LBC presenter Nick Ferrari got a metaphorical cheer from a range of political hues after he put the brakes on the runaway freight train of BS emanating from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Chris Philp.

“Chief Secretary, no mention of Ukraine. Total mention of Kwasi Kwarteng and the budget.

Stop treating my listeners as fools!”

Listeners were impressed.

Quite a few people couldn’t quite believe what they were feeling.

via GIPHY

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab