Nigel Farage’s hot take on the mini budget has aged like milk

We’re sure you’re all aware of the turmoil in the UK’s financial markets, and a lot of what’s been said – but here are some top comments to help paint that picture even more clearly.

I think the mini-budget should be renamed the Dr. Pepper Fiscal Event. What's the worst that could happen? — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss wished upon a monkey's paw to be Prime Minister. It's the only possible explanation. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 28, 2022

BREAKING: US singer 50 Cent announces that he now wishes to be known in the UK as 1 Pound. pic.twitter.com/hqY7MGBDVp — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) September 26, 2022

3 weeks in and she's lost the markets $500 billion. not saying that's grounds for dismissal or anything but i once nearly lost my job for buying a curry with a company card — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 28, 2022

BREAKING: The Bank of England has issued an emergency statement, explaining it's doing everything it can to save the economy from Liz Truss and Kwasi Karteng x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 28, 2022

Sickening. The Marxist Bank of England is buying government bonds to undermine the brave asset stripping yeomen who make this nation great. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 28, 2022

Not everybody viewed the budget as unfair and extremely high risk. For example, here’s what Nigel Farage thought of it.

Farage’s narrow view didn’t go down well at the time. And there’s a sentence that could be a template.

I’ve not even read the budget but I know by reading this, it’s definitely not if you are in any way struggling already! https://t.co/LAjIwF2NbX — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) September 23, 2022

How much money did you and your hedge-fund mates make on it? — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) September 24, 2022

Nigel Farage.

Man of the people.

The millionaire people. https://t.co/yBfJEH23uz — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 23, 2022

But it’s looking really embarrassing now.

You are not a smart man — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 28, 2022

Look upon my works, ye mighty https://t.co/qQsyk2qVtT — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) September 28, 2022

This tweet is a keeper, eh Nige? https://t.co/Iwbw5NdByj — SuBee #ProEU #GTTO #writer #kidlit (@suzibee9) September 28, 2022

An amazing record of always being wrong. If he's nothing else at least @Nigel_Farage is consistent. https://t.co/Eg5oViwbCD — Paul Niland (@PaulNiland) September 28, 2022

It seems this moron is still around …with his usual expert analysis. https://t.co/ORWICC1TWk — John Angus Spencer-Barnes 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@JohnBarnesUK) September 28, 2022

Anybody got ten grand they can lend me to bet on this? https://t.co/2HacyQ12Dr — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 28, 2022

Former Remain campaigner Femi Oluwole summed up Farage and friends.

People who constantly celebrate and actively promote the downfall of their own country are not patriots…

They're the other thing. https://t.co/5ozNBqkmbF — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 28, 2022

