Politics

Nigel Farage’s hot take on the mini budget has aged like milk

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2022

We’re sure you’re all aware of the turmoil in the UK’s financial markets, and a lot of what’s been said – but here are some top comments to help paint that picture even more clearly.

Not everybody viewed the budget as unfair and extremely high risk. For example, here’s what Nigel Farage thought of it.

Farage’s narrow view didn’t go down well at the time. And there’s a sentence that could be a template.

But it’s looking really embarrassing now.

Former Remain campaigner Femi Oluwole summed up Farage and friends.

