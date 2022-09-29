Entertainment

This ingenious Liz Truss and Dizzee Rascal mash-up raps the government’s knuckles in style

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2022

Twenty-four days after she was declared the new prime minister and less than a week after the ‘mini budget’, Liz Truss’s government has crashed the pound, brought an unprecedented warning from the IMF and caused the Bank of England to take action to prevent several pension funds from collapsing.

The brilliant @swedemason, with the help of the very funny @Jason_Spacey, has created a statement of sorts from the PM, with a little bit of help from Dizzee Rascal.

It’s absolutely bonkers.

From day one, I’m hitting the ground.
Two weeks later, so is the pound.

Brutal but true. The banger was made for @PoliticsJOE_UK, who posted it on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than half a million times in a matter of hours, picking up the props it deserves.

We can’t argue with this –

James Wallis had a prediction.

It might have peaked a bit early, but there’s scope for them to drop a remix and keep going until December. Whether Truss and Kwarteng can do the same is less clear.

