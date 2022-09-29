This ingenious Liz Truss and Dizzee Rascal mash-up raps the government’s knuckles in style

Entertainment

Twenty-four days after she was declared the new prime minister and less than a week after the ‘mini budget’, Liz Truss’s government has crashed the pound, brought an unprecedented warning from the IMF and caused the Bank of England to take action to prevent several pension funds from collapsing.

Poundland is going to become £25 land by Christmas at this rate. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) September 28, 2022

One of the aims of Trussonomics was tighter monetary policy. Today the Bank of England had to *loosen* monetary policy to save the government from itself. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) September 28, 2022

To think… This is their “mini” budget. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 28, 2022

The brilliant @swedemason, with the help of the very funny @Jason_Spacey, has created a statement of sorts from the PM, with a little bit of help from Dizzee Rascal.

It’s absolutely bonkers.

From day one, I’m hitting the ground.

Two weeks later, so is the pound.

Brutal but true. The banger was made for @PoliticsJOE_UK, who posted it on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than half a million times in a matter of hours, picking up the props it deserves.

Brilliantly sums up Liz Truss – I'm rocking my head to it https://t.co/Lky74PR7iM — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) September 28, 2022

Outstanding — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) September 28, 2022

THIS IS GENIUS ! https://t.co/McsZBkZ0Sr — Kieran Evans (@kierboyo) September 28, 2022

Love it pic.twitter.com/OdAkgQvbep — The real Kate (@KateronaBiscuit) September 28, 2022

VILE slander on our marvellous PM pic.twitter.com/RqPrUzhVrb — Parody Dan Wooton (@DanWootton_UK) September 28, 2022

We can’t argue with this –

You have to laugh or you'd cry https://t.co/u6buflCHLm — ️ (@mekala_p227) September 28, 2022

James Wallis had a prediction.

Christmas number one, I reckon https://t.co/LUQDBXIEk3 — James Wallis (@JamesWallis) September 28, 2022

It might have peaked a bit early, but there’s scope for them to drop a remix and keep going until December. Whether Truss and Kwarteng can do the same is less clear.

