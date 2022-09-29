Celebrity

Dean Cain railed against face masks and this comeback was super, man

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

It’s been a while since we sat down at Saturday teatimes to watch Dean Cain in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

We haven’t seen him much (at all) recently, but the Donald Trump fan has since suggested that Superman wouldn’t be allowed to be patriotic today, and said making the superhero bisexual was ‘bandwagoning’.

That might give you a flavour of the man who is also, by all accounts, no fan of wearing a facemask to help protect you and your fellow passengers on a plane.

Here’s what he said on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of lively responses.

But the very best was surely this.

Super, man.

