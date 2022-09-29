Dean Cain railed against face masks and this comeback was super, man

Celebrity

It’s been a while since we sat down at Saturday teatimes to watch Dean Cain in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

We haven’t seen him much (at all) recently, but the Donald Trump fan has since suggested that Superman wouldn’t be allowed to be patriotic today, and said making the superhero bisexual was ‘bandwagoning’.

That might give you a flavour of the man who is also, by all accounts, no fan of wearing a facemask to help protect you and your fellow passengers on a plane.

Here’s what he said on Twitter.

Found it utterly ridiculous that I had to wear a mask on the plane – flying to/from Canada 🇨🇦 😷?? pic.twitter.com/L3vLdsnxxd — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 27, 2022

And it prompted no end of lively responses.

Then don’t take a plane. Drive. Or do you think it’s ridiculous that you need to wear a seat belt? Then stay home. — whosthatgurrrl 🇵🇸 (@whosthatguurrrl) September 27, 2022

Canadians find it utterly ridiculous that their country allows you to visit. — Bob McMahon (@ram_mcmahon) September 27, 2022

What? Some airlines require it, it is their choice. You dont like it, find another airline. It is literallly the simplest of concepts. — stephanie (@steffnie2365) September 27, 2022

But the very best was surely this.

Super, man.

