BBC Leeds’ Rima Ahmed’s opener to Liz Truss wins ‘best question ever’

Liz Truss emerged from her Downing Street bunker today to try to make things better with a round of BBC local radio interviews, only to make everything considerably worse.

This was in part, of course, to the brilliance of the various BBC radio presenters, many of whom you can see here (along with our favourite responses to the whole calamity).

And no-one came up with a better opening question than Rima Ahmed over on BBC Leeds, who went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @OwsWills.

There should be an award for “best question ever”, and @BBCLeeds’ Roma Ahmed should win it for this opener. pic.twitter.com/RB3bYUVspJ — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) September 29, 2022

We’re getting the ‘best question ever’ award engraved as we speak (Owen later made it even better by doing this …)

I think I just made that @therimaahmed interview with Liz Truss *even better* with the help of @TheBluetones… https://t.co/vm3p5EovHV pic.twitter.com/rjJlWXOLAK — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) September 29, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Distasteful of the BBC to broadcast a live murder https://t.co/atuSlNnzwE — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) September 29, 2022

An enormous high five is owed to all these BBC journalists, who have as a group stood up and brought the forensic questioning the moment requires. Absolutely stellar work across the board! 🥇🎤 — Glorious Inanity (@GloriousInanity) September 29, 2022

Genuinely this is the kind of questioning that the government has been missing from the national level political journalists in Westminster and it's been a delight seeing Truss deliberately subjecting herself to it in the hope of an easier ride cos she thinks local radio is crap. https://t.co/UwbJRAviju — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 29, 2022

I especially appreciate the “have you slept well?” pre-opener to briefly lull her into a false sense of ease before slicing her open and hanging her inside out in the forest canopy like the Predator. — Ʀobb Sturtcmaƞ (@spectralnight) September 29, 2022

Rima Ahmed, leading the socialist way by delivering us a publicly owned prime minister. https://t.co/GwstotDy11 — Mandi Khino (@sivomengro) September 29, 2022

Right up there with this from back in the day …

