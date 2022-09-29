Pics

BBC Leeds’ Rima Ahmed’s opener to Liz Truss wins ‘best question ever’

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

Liz Truss emerged from her Downing Street bunker today to try to make things better with a round of BBC local radio interviews, only to make everything considerably worse.

This was in part, of course, to the brilliance of the various BBC radio presenters, many of whom you can see here (along with our favourite responses to the whole calamity).

And no-one came up with a better opening question than Rima Ahmed over on BBC Leeds, who went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @OwsWills.

We’re getting the ‘best question ever’ award engraved as we speak (Owen later made it even better by doing this …)

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Right up there with this from back in the day …

Source Twitter @OwsWills