Angela Rayner closed the conference with a savage pork markets burn for the PM

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2022

A catastrophic lack of confidence in the government’s economic plans has brought the pound to its knees and invited unprecedented intervention from the IMF, not to mention a rescue mission from the Bank of England.

It’s not the most auspicious start to a premiership.

Jack Holroyde reminded people of one of Truss’s greatest hits.

It was that very speech that gave Angela Rayner the material for this burn.

via Gfycat

People appreciated the moment of levity, even as chaos reigned outside the conference venue.

Just because he’s been forced out stepped down, doesn’t mean Boris Johnson isn’t still a legitimate target.

In short –

