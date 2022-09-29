Angela Rayner closed the conference with a savage pork markets burn for the PM

Politics

A catastrophic lack of confidence in the government’s economic plans has brought the pound to its knees and invited unprecedented intervention from the IMF, not to mention a rescue mission from the Bank of England.

It’s not the most auspicious start to a premiership.

Liz Truss is gonna be the first PM who is removed from office with an offstage shepherd’s crook during party conference. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 28, 2022

‘I trashed the economy in less than a month after becoming Prime Minister’ pic.twitter.com/emCdkmiJEn — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 28, 2022

What an excellent idea it was, to choose who runs the country by asking a few thousand elderly people with huge lawns. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) September 28, 2022

And this – all of THIS SHIT RIGHT FUCKING HERE – is why you don’t give an important job like Prime Minister to a malevolent, cheese-humping simpleton who gets lost attempting to leave a room with one fucking door. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss has spoken today to Ukraine's president about the ongoing crisis Zelensky promised to provide all the assistance he could — Rob Merrick (@Rob_Merrick) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss finally found pic.twitter.com/T5YWKMYEGA — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 28, 2022

Jack Holroyde reminded people of one of Truss’s greatest hits.

Everyone acting surprised that the woman who brought us the 'pork markets' speech might not have a fucking clue what she's talking about. — Jack Holroyde 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✊🏽 (@jack_holroyde) September 27, 2022

It was that very speech that gave Angela Rayner the material for this burn.

"Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now that is a disgrace." Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner makes a joke about the new prime minister as she criticises the government's economic plan.https://t.co/cOiev2bpyd 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ss06pH5DbW — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2022

People appreciated the moment of levity, even as chaos reigned outside the conference venue.

Angela Rayner closing Labour conf. Like a Glastonbury Sunday night headliner playing all the greatest hits — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) September 28, 2022

SCREAM it might be an open goal but PIE JESU it's good to see someone wellying 17 footballs at it https://t.co/7L7vUO6vqZ — Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) September 28, 2022

Got to hand it to them, this is savage from Rayner. https://t.co/2mBJsQsgIk — Nick Rayney (@hair_rayney) September 28, 2022

Angela Rayner's new stand up routine is very good 👏👏👏😂 https://t.co/KqRVLB5MyS — Ciaran Grant (@GrantCiaran) September 28, 2022

“She’s even managed to crash the pork markets. Now that is a disgrace.” – cracking line from Rayner. — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 28, 2022

"Now you'd think that snouts in the trough was one thing they *could* manage"👌🤣👏 — Dani Adams 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DaniAdams86) September 28, 2022

A few decades from now, the only things most people will be able to remember abt #LizTruss will be the record-breaking brevity of her time as PM, and 'that pork markets sketch'. https://t.co/kvDdiE2uqj — Mark Northfield 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 #European #FBPA (@MarkNorthfield) September 28, 2022

Just played this to my kids to introduce them to future Deputy PM, @AngelaRayner. Absolute queen. https://t.co/0BUT0zGuEY — Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) September 28, 2022

Just because he’s been forced out stepped down, doesn’t mean Boris Johnson isn’t still a legitimate target.

"And then there's Boris Johnson. I do owe him one apology. I said he couldn't organise a booze up in a brewery… turns out he could organise a booze up pretty much anywhere," says Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner. Latest: https://t.co/cOiev2bpyd 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/3q1ufMJejK — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2022

In short –

Angela Rayner firing shots like she's on Mock the Week… https://t.co/Fdui8j5NwQ — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) September 28, 2022

