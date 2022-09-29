Angela Rayner closed the conference with a savage pork markets burn for the PM
A catastrophic lack of confidence in the government’s economic plans has brought the pound to its knees and invited unprecedented intervention from the IMF, not to mention a rescue mission from the Bank of England.
It’s not the most auspicious start to a premiership.
Liz Truss is gonna be the first PM who is removed from office with an offstage shepherd’s crook during party conference.
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 28, 2022
‘I trashed the economy in less than a month after becoming Prime Minister’ pic.twitter.com/emCdkmiJEn
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 28, 2022
What an excellent idea it was, to choose who runs the country by asking a few thousand elderly people with huge lawns.
— Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) September 28, 2022
And this – all of THIS SHIT RIGHT FUCKING HERE – is why you don’t give an important job like Prime Minister to a malevolent, cheese-humping simpleton who gets lost attempting to leave a room with one fucking door.
— Fancy Brenda 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2022
Liz Truss has spoken today to Ukraine's president about the ongoing crisis
Zelensky promised to provide all the assistance he could
— Rob Merrick (@Rob_Merrick) September 28, 2022
Liz Truss finally found pic.twitter.com/T5YWKMYEGA
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 28, 2022
Jack Holroyde reminded people of one of Truss’s greatest hits.
Everyone acting surprised that the woman who brought us the 'pork markets' speech might not have a fucking clue what she's talking about.
— Jack Holroyde 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️✊🏽 (@jack_holroyde) September 27, 2022
It was that very speech that gave Angela Rayner the material for this burn.
"Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now that is a disgrace."
Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner makes a joke about the new prime minister as she criticises the government's economic plan.https://t.co/cOiev2bpyd
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ss06pH5DbW
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2022
People appreciated the moment of levity, even as chaos reigned outside the conference venue.
1.
Angela Rayner closing Labour conf. Like a Glastonbury Sunday night headliner playing all the greatest hits
— John Crace (@JohnJCrace) September 28, 2022
2.
This is class. https://t.co/YEZ8hKG0UW
— Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) September 28, 2022
3.
SCREAM it might be an open goal but PIE JESU it's good to see someone wellying 17 footballs at it https://t.co/7L7vUO6vqZ
— Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) September 28, 2022
4.
Brilliant 👏 #PorkMarkets https://t.co/PSuRfIUken
— Toby 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🏴 🏳️🌈 (@tobybmth) September 28, 2022
5.
Got to hand it to them, this is savage from Rayner. https://t.co/2mBJsQsgIk
— Nick Rayney (@hair_rayney) September 28, 2022
6.
Angela Rayner's new stand up routine is very good 👏👏👏😂 https://t.co/KqRVLB5MyS
— Ciaran Grant (@GrantCiaran) September 28, 2022
7.
Iconic https://t.co/cnVLhLemE7
— Sophie Robinson (@Medicatedfun) September 28, 2022
8.
“She’s even managed to crash the pork markets. Now that is a disgrace.” – cracking line from Rayner.
— Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 28, 2022
9.
"Now you'd think that snouts in the trough was one thing they *could* manage"👌🤣👏
— Dani Adams 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@DaniAdams86) September 28, 2022
10.
A few decades from now, the only things most people will be able to remember abt #LizTruss will be the record-breaking brevity of her time as PM, and 'that pork markets sketch'. https://t.co/kvDdiE2uqj
— Mark Northfield 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🏳️🌈 #European #FBPA (@MarkNorthfield) September 28, 2022
11.
Just played this to my kids to introduce them to future Deputy PM, @AngelaRayner.
Absolute queen. https://t.co/0BUT0zGuEY
— Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) September 28, 2022
Just because he’s
been forced out stepped down, doesn’t mean Boris Johnson isn’t still a legitimate target.
"And then there's Boris Johnson. I do owe him one apology. I said he couldn't organise a booze up in a brewery… turns out he could organise a booze up pretty much anywhere," says Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner.
Latest: https://t.co/cOiev2bpyd
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/3q1ufMJejK
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2022
In short –
Angela Rayner firing shots like she's on Mock the Week… https://t.co/Fdui8j5NwQ
— Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) September 28, 2022
