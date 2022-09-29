23 funniest things people said about Liz Truss’s calamitous local radio interviews

News

Prime minister (at the time of writing) Liz Truss finally emerged from the Downing Street bunker and she’s now probably wishing she never left.

The PM did a round of BBC local radio interviews rather than appearing on national TV or radio. And if she was expecting an easier ride, as some people suggested, she was most sorely mistaken.

Here’s just a few of the highlights of the humiliation she suffered.

On BBC Radio Stoke …

Sweet lord. The PM is literally lost for words on BBC Stoke when questioned about mortgages. pic.twitter.com/BGCv0RfMBR — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

On BBC Radio Bristol …

OH MY DAYS James Hanson, BBC Bristol, calls out Liz Truss’s scripted answers, refuses to accept this is all down to Putin, & asks if the Bank of England had to intervene because of him pic.twitter.com/bEszmstPwx — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022

On BBC Radio Lancashire …

Liz Truss crumbles under questioning from @GrahamLiver on @BBCLancashire about local consent for fracking. pic.twitter.com/nDp2t5815P — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

On BBC Radio Nottingham …

“A couple of people have said to me here in Nottingham, this is like a reverse Robin Hood”@sarahjulianotts quizzes the prime minister @trussliz Full interview here 👉 https://t.co/jqAnJhU6jU pic.twitter.com/QbI4G1csNR — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) September 29, 2022

And finally, on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Where have you been?” 🤔 Watch @TheRimaAhmed press the #PrimeMinister on the fallout of the mini budget on #RadioLeeds this morning. 📻 📲 Hear the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/uXU5eF3Yew pic.twitter.com/fnqAX1bwOG — BBC Radio Leeds (@BBCLeeds) September 29, 2022

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it today.

1.

On the round of local radio interviews, Liz Truss comes across as so far out of her depth, I feel I need to call the RNLI. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 29, 2022

2.

Dear diary, did some radio, I was brilliant pic.twitter.com/00yEikuOUs — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 29, 2022

3.

That was the worst provincial campaign of any of our leaders since autumn 1216 when King John, marching about dealing with a rebellion & two invasions, caught dysentery in Norfolk, lost the Crown Jewels in The Wash and died in Nottinghamshire — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) September 29, 2022

4.

BBC should stitch all the local radio interviews together Perfect Day style for the next time someone in government queries the licence fee — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) September 29, 2022

5.

BREAKING: Liz Truss ended her political career on the radio this morning x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 29, 2022

6.

Trussian Roulette (n) – A game where the Prime Minister goes on six local radio shows at random for an easy ride, but finds that none of them are firing blanks. — David KC (@DavidMuttering) September 29, 2022

7.

Hats off to the all radio journalists who called out this woeful, automated bullshit-fountain. #TrussUnfitToGovern — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) September 29, 2022

8.

I do hope @BBCSounds will be doing an important public service today and posting up all of Liz Truss’s local radio interviews in one place so we can all hear what she has to say. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 29, 2022

9.

Liz Truss deserves a huge amount of credit for making a wider audience aware of the importance of BBC local radio & for elevating a raft of voices into the national conversation — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022

10.

I have just passed a new law banning local radio stations 🤬 — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 29, 2022

11.

Can any economists out there explain if it’s a good thing to have a prime minister who crashes the economy every time she opens her mouth — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2022

12.