This professor’s brutal takedown of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget is the most savage thing you’ll see today

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2022

There’s been no shortage of scorn poured on Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget which sent the pound crashing and wiped £500bn of the markets (you might have read about it).

But we’re not sure we’ve seen any criticism quite so brutal – or entertainingly delivered – as this, from economist, Professor Danny Blanchflower.

It’s gone viral for reasons which will become obvious, and it’s 64 seconds very well spent.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

Last word to the man himself.

