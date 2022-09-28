This professor’s brutal takedown of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget is the most savage thing you’ll see today
There’s been no shortage of scorn poured on Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget which sent the pound crashing and wiped £500bn of the markets (you might have read about it).
But we’re not sure we’ve seen any criticism quite so brutal – or entertainingly delivered – as this, from economist, Professor Danny Blanchflower.
It’s gone viral for reasons which will become obvious, and it’s 64 seconds very well spent.
💥WOWZERS. Professor @D_Blanchflower, does not hold back on the budget.
“You’re the Chancellor and what you’ve done is you’ve stood up and crashed the markets… you’ve created a giant recession, your credibility is trashed. I have never seen such raging incompetence.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/QCZCMnJomZ
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 27, 2022
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
Hugely respected economics professor @D_Blanchflower doesn’t hold back about the lunacy of @KwasiKwarteng budget. pic.twitter.com/7A0EHdx68s
— Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) September 27, 2022
If only there was an expert or, ahem, a scholar who could have given them some wise advice?
Oh!
— BtaD #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR (@BtaD42255016) September 27, 2022
I just wish @D_Blanchflower dropped the curlicued politeness and said what he actually thought https://t.co/B5ZfNwdDQ9
— Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) September 27, 2022
We need more people who actually know what they are talking about speaking as frankly as this
— jack napluc (@JNapluc) September 27, 2022
Need a nice motivational poster of @KwasiKwarteng with "I have never seen such raging incompetence ever" as the tag line. https://t.co/KVborxQXHY
— Not A Number (@inert_wall) September 28, 2022
And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …
Did he say “I’ve been a fucking columnist for 15 years” on live TV at half past eleven in the morning? (58s in)
— EREIAMJH (@ukslim) September 27, 2022
“I’ve been an economist for fifty years.”
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 27, 2022
Last word to the man himself.
@D_Blanchflower is clearly a man who likes to cut to the chase with his commentary on the Government’s so called Growth Strategy.
— Nina Ribena 💜 (@99_redballoonz) September 27, 2022
I try
— Professor Danny Blanchflower economist & fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) September 28, 2022
READ MORE
A Tory peer said the plunging pound was all Keir Starmer’s fault – 17 comebacks worth investing in
Source Twitter @BestForBritain