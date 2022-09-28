This cyclist’s ‘special move’ to overtake his competitors is a properly jaw-dropping watch

Sport

This isn’t exactly a manoeuver we’re about to try any time soon – except maybe on an exercise bike, when it would be no use whatsover, obviously.

It’s Italian cyclist Michael Guerra who thinking several steps ahead of the opposition by adopting the ‘plank’ position to overtake his competitors.

And it’s a jaw-dropping, breathtaking watch.

Italian cyclist Michael Guerra uses his knowledge of physics and aerodynamics to adopt a “plank” position and overtake his competitors. pic.twitter.com/EsRt16l2PT — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 27, 2022

The video’s just gone viral on Twitter and prompted lots of admiration (and jokes). Here are our favourite things people said about it.

This is MAD and I LOVE it https://t.co/eHr7uePzbN — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) September 28, 2022

Does it work uphill? — Jonathan Callaway (@callahiljo1) September 27, 2022

The guy at the front is cheating with a motorbike — Martin Lyons (@martinlyons) September 27, 2022

It’s amazing what a difference it seems to make! Why don’t the others do it? — Viscountess Jeannie (@JustJeannie3) September 27, 2022

Takes balls of steel to take that position on a bike going downhill at speed….. — DubNoBassWimmieBleedinHeadMan (@Basshead_Dub) September 27, 2022

Has the additional advantage of demoralising the opposition by making it look like he’s taking the piss. He could leverage this by packing a pillow and pretending to be asleep as he flies past. If he were Scooby Doo he’d change into a nightshirt and cap to do this. — Nick Pepper (@thenickpepper) September 27, 2022

Bit sore on the baws — Paul B Lyons. (@plyons45) September 27, 2022

Especially when you hit a bump in the road…😅😅 — Neil (NEERU)🍀💚🏆🍀💚🏆🍀💚🏆 (@mcfadzean_neil) September 27, 2022

If I was one of the competitors he passed, I couldn't even be mad at his. Damn. https://t.co/aDBMlM7JAp — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) September 28, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Ian_Fraser