The Liz Truss government has already lost the country $500 billion – 16 votes of no confidence

It’s no secret that the massive unsupported tax cuts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng may have handed a windfall to the rich, but it has simultaneously wiped a chunk of value off their money – and everybody else’s.

Friday: ‘Cuts to stamp duty will get the housing market moving and support first-time buyers’

-Kwasi Kwarteng Tuesday: ‘300 mortgage deals have been pulled by banks and building societies after fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of jump in interest rates to nearly 6%’ — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 27, 2022

A shocking report by Bloomberg crunched the numbers – and it wasn’t pretty.

UK markets have lost at least $500 billion in combined value since Liz Truss took over as prime minister https://t.co/rFbaWGItIs pic.twitter.com/1RYpGwlANe — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) September 27, 2022

Some MPs claim to have sent letters of no confidence in Liz Truss to the 1922 Committee, but everybody else has to make do with posting savage reactions on Twitter. So they did.

$500 billion? Even Dido would blush at that. https://t.co/5WuYLLYUje — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 27, 2022

This puts everyone else's "bad first two weeks in a new job" into some perspective. Even that intern at Vogue who accidentally decapitated the editor's dacshund in the revolving doors. https://t.co/es9Jbc4EX7 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 27, 2022

Well the woke cuck libs at Bloomberg WOULD say that. https://t.co/pU6vcIcogy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 27, 2022

save this tweet for when you have imposter syndrome https://t.co/P5tILwJs2e — Alex Micu (@axelk) September 27, 2022

Strong and stable… chaos with Ed Milliband… Take back control… Unleash Britain's potential… 'Trusted to deliver'… https://t.co/7LPwmQDT6A — Stuart Wilks (@stuartwilks) September 27, 2022

Tell me again about the New York Times exaggerating about Brexit Britain. More than half a decade of a state acting against its own citizens' interests, on top of half a decade of austerity hollowing out public services. https://t.co/skPLLx3nSc — Matthew O'Toole (@MatthewOToole2) September 27, 2022

