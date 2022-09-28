Politics

The Liz Truss government has already lost the country $500 billion – 16 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2022

It’s no secret that the massive unsupported tax cuts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng may have handed a windfall to the rich, but it has simultaneously wiped a chunk of value off their money – and everybody else’s.

A shocking report by Bloomberg crunched the numbers – and it wasn’t pretty.

Some MPs claim to have sent letters of no confidence in Liz Truss to the 1922 Committee, but everybody else has to make do with posting savage reactions on Twitter. So they did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2