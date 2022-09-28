An audience member sang the missing tenor’s part at this opera and it’s a fabulous watch

Entertainment

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ which, as you might expect, is reserved for ‘unexpected twists in videos and gifs’.

And this is a classic of the genre, the moment an audience member at this opera joined in to fill the missing tenor’s part and it’s quite the watch.

It was shared by MastodonDirect1720 who said: ‘Let me handle this, Teacher.’

It happened a little while ago and, as you will no doubt be aware (we had no idea) it’s operatic soprano Lisette Oropesa singing Violetta’s ‘Sempre Libera’ (Always Free) from Verdi’s La Traviata.

It’s usually a duet with the tenor playing Alfredo singing off stage. But with no tenor present, student Liu Jianwei joined in (read all about it here).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘That gesture of surprise mixed with joy right when she hears a voice coming from the audience is pure gold, it adds to her beauty and the beauty of the performance. Splendid!’

Sid_1298 ‘Her reaction is so precious, like a real life princess in a fairy tale.’

BrownSugarBare ‘I love the way she sings “oh, grazie.”

rez_trentnor ‘Dude was humble enough to apologize for interrupting even when the singer was clearly more than okay with it. Hope he goes far in his career, even if I’m not super into opera.’

Myonsoon

Source Reddit u/MastodonDirect1720