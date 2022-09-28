A Tory peer said the plunging pound was all Keir Starmer’s fault – 17 comebacks worth investing in

News

New prime minister Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are proving quite the double act.

After just a few weeks in Number 10 they’ve crashed the pound, wiped £500bn off markets and fuelled a likely hike in interest rates with grim repurcussions for everyone’s mortgage.

Except it turns out it’s not their fault, according to Tory peer, former Conservative MEP and Brexit devotee, Lord (Daniel) Hannan.

From @DanielJHannan: No, the pound isn’t crashing over a trifling batch of tax cuts. It’s because the markets are terrified of @Keir_Starmer. https://t.co/l06p3fdwkE — ConservativeHome (@ConHome) September 28, 2022

Of course it is!

1.

It’s weird how Labour have been ahead in the polls for ages then the markets suddenly became terrified of Labour a few minutes after the chancellor’s announcement https://t.co/5BBH1S6LiP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 28, 2022

2.

Can’t believe it was Keir all along! What a twist. https://t.co/jVDOIbnY1n — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 28, 2022

3.

I see M Night Hannan's logged on https://t.co/GwVviDjD1N — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 28, 2022

4.

5.

Well if you can’t blame the last Labour government for the latest mess caused by the Tories, try blaming the next one! — Keith (@lordsidcup) September 28, 2022

6.

Genuinely contains the line: “So much commentary over the past five days has been driven by motivated reasoning.” https://t.co/MG75VrbFbP — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 28, 2022

7.

I use him as an inverse barometer. Everything he says is the exact opposite of what is actually true. — Sean Danaher 🇮🇪🇪🇺https://abs.twimg.com/respo (@seandanaher5) September 28, 2022

8.

The amount of influence this ridiculous person has had over British public life over the past 30 years is beyond enraging. https://t.co/7EQRKxxO6X — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 28, 2022

9.