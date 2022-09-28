What is clearly a myth but is deep-rooted in our society? – 17 persistent favourites

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, u/messinaldo107 wanted answers to this question –

What is clearly a myth but is deep-rooted in our society?

They got plenty.

Gavica

That you catch a cold from the weather. You catch a cold from germs, it doesn’t matter if I am wearing a hat grandma!

KrystalBaltimore

That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don’t have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into superhumans, or some shit.

Ringo24601

That you eat on average in your lifetime 8 spiders while you sleep.

arsteady12

“Lightning never strikes twice in the same place.” (Yes, it does – and frequently.)

Back2Bach

SubjectLast6251

That eating carrots helps you see better at night.

SutroHeights

Red bull gives you wings. It gives you diarrhoea and anxiety.

Lukog33

