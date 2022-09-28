17 favourite things people are saying about Liz ‘missing in action’ Truss right now

Politics

One person conspicuous by their absence from the public arena amid the fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous budget is, of course, prime minister Liz Truss.

The PM’s not even a month into her premiership and it might have been cheaper all round for the removal men to hang around Downing Street rather than wait to be called back.

In the absence of any word from No 10 – or No 11, for that matter – Twitter has not been short of things to say about the PM, and these surely say it best.

Asking Conservative Party members to choose our Prime Minister was like putting a morris dancer in charge of the Large Hadron Collider. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 28, 2022

When I said I was prepared to be unpopular, I didn't mean *this* unpopular. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 28, 2022

Poor Boris Johnson, he couldn’t even hold his position as the worst Prime Minster ever. — Ferret Fella (@Ferretgrove) September 26, 2022

The longer they put off a public appearance, the worse it gets. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 28, 2022

There's a genuine chance Truss doesn't make it to Christmas. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss must have found Boris Johnson's fridge — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 28, 2022

