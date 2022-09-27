What’s happening to the UK economy right now in 8 seconds flat
Over on Twitter @AMOMARSDEN created this video with LBC presenter James O’Brien and as a portrait of the economy in 8 seconds flat it surely won’t be bettered.
Made this one for you @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/dUyL2MZiX5
— ANFTM (@AMOMARSDEN) September 26, 2022
Bravo.
Genius.
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 26, 2022
I think my talents may have peaked. It's all downhill from here.
— ANFTM (@AMOMARSDEN) September 26, 2022
I can’t stop watching this, I’m giggling on my own in the pub 🤪
— Harrogate’s 19th Most Successful Social Influencer (@idontbakecakes) September 26, 2022
That the video was staged gives this hidden depth.
— Darren Dawson (@Darren_Dawson) September 26, 2022
Follow @AMOMARSDEN on Twitter here.
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Made this one for you @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/dUyL2MZiX5
— ANFTM (@AMOMARSDEN) September 26, 2022