Politics

What’s happening to the UK economy right now in 8 seconds flat

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

Over on Twitter @AMOMARSDEN created this video with LBC presenter James O’Brien and as a portrait of the economy in 8 seconds flat it surely won’t be bettered.

Bravo.

