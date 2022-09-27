What’s happening to the UK economy right now in 8 seconds flat

Politics

Over on Twitter @AMOMARSDEN created this video with LBC presenter James O’Brien and as a portrait of the economy in 8 seconds flat it surely won’t be bettered.

Bravo.

Genius. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 26, 2022

I think my talents may have peaked. It's all downhill from here. — ANFTM (@AMOMARSDEN) September 26, 2022

I can’t stop watching this, I’m giggling on my own in the pub 🤪 — Harrogate’s 19th Most Successful Social Influencer (@idontbakecakes) September 26, 2022

That the video was staged gives this hidden depth. — Darren Dawson (@Darren_Dawson) September 26, 2022

Follow @AMOMARSDEN on Twitter here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook