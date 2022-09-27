Life

Latest in an occasional series, Tinder exchange of the day goes to this to an fro which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Smooth,’ said Organic-Flatworm who shared it.

Boom.

‘Serious question: I have a major secret crush on a dude, and I have the same name as his mom. Is that a deal-breaker?’

BrovaloneSandwich

‘I think that’s name-dependent. ‘Jessica’? Possibly not. ‘Gertrude’? Possibly.’

trwawy05312015

‘I like to imagine this guy has a document with all his pick up lines and he calls it “Craig’s list.”

Particular_Umpire_44

‘Smooth craigminal.’

creustmas

Source Reddit u/Organic-Flatworm