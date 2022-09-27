Politics

This GB News presenter’s attempt to talk down Ireland got him owned into next week

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

GB News trended on Twitter for much of Monday due to the mystery of whether they’d sacked presenter Darren Grimes – they had – and whether it was because the channel had become ‘woke’ – they hadn’t.

In among the Grimes discourse was a comment from presenter Tom Harwood on another topic, which really got people talking.

Tweeters weren’t afrraid to mention the elephant in the room.

There was a different issue, quite apart from the Tory Party’s leanings, and the Irish Independent’s Kim Bielenberg pointed it out.

Tom Harwood’s response could have come straight from a GB News show – really dismissive of another country, yet spectacularly ill-informed.

Rocks chucked straight from the glass house of a nose-diving currency. It looked like he might get off quite lightly.

Then this happened – a slam dunk from Neale Richmond, TD for Dublin Rathdown.

People really enjoyed the burn.

Sometimes, only Taggart will do.

Source Neale Richmond H/T @Luiseach Image Sheikh86295328 on Pixabay