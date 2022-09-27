This GB News presenter’s attempt to talk down Ireland got him owned into next week

Politics

GB News trended on Twitter for much of Monday due to the mystery of whether they’d sacked presenter Darren Grimes – they had – and whether it was because the channel had become ‘woke’ – they hadn’t.

In among the Grimes discourse was a comment from presenter Tom Harwood on another topic, which really got people talking.

Tweeters weren’t afrraid to mention the elephant in the room.

What fecking planet are you on Tom? https://t.co/XqoF3PdHj1 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 26, 2022

I think Tom may have missed the story here. The far right element has taken over the Conservative Party https://t.co/KvrEAAGqWg — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) September 26, 2022

Er… hello? — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 26, 2022

So much lack of awareness it’s excruciating. https://t.co/qd0ze9Wlkg — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 26, 2022

This bloke is on a wind up. Or he is extremely dim. It could be both https://t.co/G6v8mquZPp — Michael Volpe OBE (@NoisyMV) September 26, 2022

There was a different issue, quite apart from the Tory Party’s leanings, and the Irish Independent’s Kim Bielenberg pointed it out.

Ireland has no far right party representative in its parliament. So, you may wish to correct that — Kim Bielenberg (@KimBielenberg) September 26, 2022

Tom Harwood’s response could have come straight from a GB News show – really dismissive of another country, yet spectacularly ill-informed.

Rocks chucked straight from the glass house of a nose-diving currency. It looked like he might get off quite lightly.

Ireland must be one of the most influential, most progressive & inclusive countries in the world Yes we have issues to face, no doubt about that, but you’d be hard pressed to find a small country with as much gentle leverage or popularity throughout the world Now run along Tom https://t.co/PaJ8djfmgR — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) September 26, 2022

Ireland is obviously not a geo-political powerhouse alright, but it has gained a degree of geo-political significance via the European Union. https://t.co/jgMlIA3L2o — Fergal Lenehan (@FergalLenehan) September 26, 2022

Then this happened – a slam dunk from Neale Richmond, TD for Dublin Rathdown.

Ireland’s GDP per head of the population is 6th in the world, UK’s is 26th. Ireland is on the UNSC. Ireland is a full member of the EU so represented at both G7 & G20. Ireland beat the All Blacks twice this summer. — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) September 26, 2022

People really enjoyed the burn.

bye Tom pic.twitter.com/UcEjodxNQx — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 26, 2022

It’s the good old private school arrogance mixed with a huge Dodd of ignorance !! https://t.co/53vrz2yLC6 — Spanish Dan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) September 26, 2022

Neale is marking Tom’s careless little essay @tomhfh https://t.co/F1nQZcC2mb — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) September 26, 2022

Tom Harwood operating in a fact free zone. https://t.co/LD0t8eEq0E — Cathal Coleman (@cathalcoleman11) September 26, 2022

I wasn’t expecting the last one ngl https://t.co/QerPbKyZGs — P (@padraigmch) September 26, 2022

Sometimes, only Taggart will do.

