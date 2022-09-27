This eye-opening ‘ad for a roommate’ poses so many questions we don’t know where to start
There’s eye-opening and there’s eye-opening, and then there’s just how wide your eyes will go reading this ad for a roommate which has just gone viral on Reddit.
It was shared by Redditor Arzene98 and, well, best have a read for yourself.
Just in case that’s tricky to read …
Single male (44) searching for roommate.
Must be female aged 18-25 and single.
Must be willing to cook and clean 1 bedroom apartment, you can use the couch until you are comfortable enough to share the bedroom.
No pets, no drinking, no drugs and no male friends allowed.
My home as a “no closed doors” policy. (This is for safety).
$400 a month.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
“Bathroom door needs to be open while you are showering in case you slip and hurt yourself. I can’t help you if I don’t know you’re in trouble”. Sounds fair enough.’
CptClownfish1
‘Is he paying the $400 a month?’
HamzasBeak
‘No you pay him 400 a month, so you have the right to clean.’
Justanotherdsplayer
Although some people wondered if it was entirely what it appears and thought they had seen the same – or similar – wording on a different ad.
Either way, we’re not calling to find out.
‘One day, Owen had an idea …’
Be_nice_to_animals
‘A really, really, reaaaally bad idea.’
ElderMagnuS
Source Reddit u/Arzene98