The plunging pound sent this old Day Today sketch viral and it’s just the relief we need right now

As the pound slumped on the currency markets in response to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, some light relief came in the form of this classic Day Today sketch which was sent wildly viral.

It was shared by journalist Ben Lucas over on Twitter and it’s all we remember and more.

Be rude not to share this classic on a day like today … The Day Today – Pound Stolen pic.twitter.com/vSPFpF7IA2 — Ben Lucas (@benjameslucas) September 26, 2022

That’s going to have us digging around in the attic later to try to find the box set.

I know nostalgia is always fun but I haven’t seen anything on TV in recebt years that even comes close to this. — Tim Vaughan (@timothydvaughan) September 26, 2022

Marvellous. Bomb dogs and black market dentistry are only a matter of time. — Thomas de la Mare (@thebrieftweet) September 26, 2022

And last word to this man who knows a thing or two about it …

Thanks Ben. I’d forgotten about this. Big news story at the time https://t.co/B3680X3Ckz — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 26, 2022

