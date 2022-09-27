Entertainment

The plunging pound sent this old Day Today sketch viral and it’s just the relief we need right now

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

As the pound slumped on the currency markets in response to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, some light relief came in the form of this classic Day Today sketch which was sent wildly viral.

It was shared by journalist Ben Lucas over on Twitter and it’s all we remember and more.

That’s going to have us digging around in the attic later to try to find the box set.

And last word to this man who knows a thing or two about it …

Source Twitter @benjameslucas