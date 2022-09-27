‘The dog only reacts to one sound’

Animals

On Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/kewellloh has revealed the one sound that will disturb their sleeping retriever.

See if you can predict what that sound is.

Cute. We thought it would be a food-related noise, and so did most people.

I thought it would be food hitting the bowl.

Psychological-Key-43

I thought it was going to be unwrapping a piece of cheese. My dog appears like magic when I unwrap a string cheese.

benji950

I thought it would be opening the fridge.

tutier09

Dog: Where are you going? I want to hear more weird noise. 😂

Backlog88

My dog will never ignore the sound of a carrot being peeled.

Ralinrox

Dog be like are we going for a walk.

shynerd52

They don’t understand we are going for work or on errands. They think they that we are frolicking on long walks and smelling things without them.

Marxlover_69

u/BaronVonBaron gave the dog a speaking role –

“Susan if you are leaving I need you to sign out. There’s a clipboard on the table next to you.”

