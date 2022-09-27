‘The dog only reacts to one sound’
On Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/kewellloh has revealed the one sound that will disturb their sleeping retriever.
See if you can predict what that sound is.
Cute. We thought it would be a food-related noise, and so did most people.
I thought it would be food hitting the bowl.
Psychological-Key-43
I thought it was going to be unwrapping a piece of cheese. My dog appears like magic when I unwrap a string cheese.
benji950
I thought it would be opening the fridge.
tutier09
Dog: Where are you going? I want to hear more weird noise. 😂
Backlog88
My dog will never ignore the sound of a carrot being peeled.
Ralinrox
Dog be like are we going for a walk.
shynerd52
They don’t understand we are going for work or on errands. They think they that we are frolicking on long walks and smelling things without them.
Marxlover_69
u/BaronVonBaron gave the dog a speaking role –
“Susan if you are leaving I need you to sign out. There’s a clipboard on the table next to you.”
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This beautiful tale about ‘why dogs are amazing’ is giving people the feels
Source r/funny Image Screengrab