The spoof vocals on this video of ‘karaoke’ Ian Brown are a mini masterpiece

You will no doubt have seen those videos of the Ian Brown gig where the former Stone Roses man sang without a backing band and didn’t necessarily hit the heights.

Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND. I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight. pic.twitter.com/8owVy2NHjS — TORIES OUT! (@I_R_Mole) September 25, 2022

And while it prompted no end of comment online, surely the best response came from Moog – @a_toots on Twitter – who did this, and it’s brilliant.

All the classics from Ian Brown. pic.twitter.com/maWVXy7GQM — Moog (@a_toots) September 26, 2022

Outstanding!

Feel sorry for the Ian Brown fans who bought tickets for his recent Karaoke gigs but on the bright side it did give us this bit of fan created genius… https://t.co/8QojxQjlWp — FFScout_Mark (@FFScout_Mark) September 26, 2022

Vocals are 100% better than him 😂 — wingingwelchman (@whingywelshman) September 26, 2022

I'm loving people pointing out that my Ian Brown impression is wide of the mark simply through being in tune! An oversight on my part. Apologies. — Moog (@a_toots) September 26, 2022

And it prompted people to remember this classic Ian Brown exchange from a little while back.

To conclude …

This video is a masterpiece — Eddie Lara (@edsterrock) September 26, 2022

Follow @a_toots – an ‘occasional producer of daft content and silly videos of varying quality’ – on Twitter here!

