The spoof vocals on this video of ‘karaoke’ Ian Brown are a mini masterpiece

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

You will no doubt have seen those videos of the Ian Brown gig where the former Stone Roses man sang without a backing band and didn’t necessarily hit the heights.

And while it prompted no end of comment online, surely the best response came from Moog – @a_toots on Twitter – who did this, and it’s brilliant.

Outstanding!

And it prompted people to remember this classic Ian Brown exchange from a little while back.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @a_toots