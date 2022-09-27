Politics

Kellyanne Conway said marijuana overdoses doubled and was owned into next week – 13 smoking hot takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has gone viral although not for reasons she would presumably have liked.

Conway, responsible for that memorable phrase ‘alternative facts’ back when she was in the White House, was on Fox News criticising Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman for his outspoken support of cannabis legalisation.

And this is what she had to say.

Except there hasn’t been a doubling of marijuana overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Or anywhere else, for that matter, for reasons which are about to become obvious (to everyone else, if not to Conway).

Here are our 13 favourite responses.

Just in case you were still wondering, these people appear to know what they’re talking about. No alternative facts, here.

Source Twitter @Acyn