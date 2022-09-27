Kellyanne Conway said marijuana overdoses doubled and was owned into next week – 13 smoking hot takedowns

Politics

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has gone viral although not for reasons she would presumably have liked.

Conway, responsible for that memorable phrase ‘alternative facts’ back when she was in the White House, was on Fox News criticising Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman for his outspoken support of cannabis legalisation.

And this is what she had to say.

Except there hasn’t been a doubling of marijuana overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Or anywhere else, for that matter, for reasons which are about to become obvious (to everyone else, if not to Conway).

Here are our 13 favourite responses.

1.

If marijuana deaths were doubled, the number would still be zero, you gaslighting cartoon. https://t.co/ve6CGATTI0 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 27, 2022

2.

The only way marijuana can hurt a person is if it is compressed into an actual brick and placed over a doorway to fall on a persons head as they walk under it. No one has ever “overdosed” on pot. — MrHenry (@MrHenry23265500) September 27, 2022

3.

Nobody has ever overdosed on Marijuana.

And Kellyanne, I know plenty who have tried. https://t.co/AwuSydS10H — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 27, 2022

4.

If you look really closely you can almost see the imaginary line of marijuana overdose deaths on this chart of U.S. government data from the last 22 years pic.twitter.com/sIdh8cJ50s — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) September 27, 2022

5.

Guys, I just overdosed on marijuana and now I don't know whether to buy mint chocolate chip or rocky road. https://t.co/PBYser0YVZ — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) September 27, 2022

6.

Worst thing to happen since the Bowling Green massacre. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 27, 2022

7.

I overdosed on marijuana once. I couldn't find my shoes for an hour; it was horrifying! https://t.co/BbgZwlH8Nl — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 27, 2022

8.

TRUE. I HAVE OVERDOSED ON MARIJUANA A DOZEN TIMES AND TALK ABOUT NOT REMEMBERING A MOVIE. IT ME. — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) September 27, 2022

9.

ive been trying to od on weed for like 25 years and nothings happened https://t.co/94QLKpKqj8 — pants (@hierophantess) September 27, 2022

10.

be right back… gonna go overdose on weed — Michael (@idea_obsessed) September 27, 2022

11.

7 more people died because of January 6th than ever died of a marijuana overdose. https://t.co/e8JLsQQlQC — You can still register to vote in all 50 states (@LOLGOP) September 27, 2022

12.

Cite your source for marijuana OD numbers. They don’t exist. — Zoey (@zoeyjordan) September 27, 2022

13.

From Creal and peanut butter? https://t.co/GlJyMBOF2m — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) September 27, 2022

Just in case you were still wondering, these people appear to know what they’re talking about. No alternative facts, here.

Source Twitter @Acyn