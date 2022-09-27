Pics

Gary Neville spoke for everyone on bankers’ bonuses – apart from bankers

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2022

Once again, Gary Neville – a day after appearing onstage at Labour’s Party Conference in Liverpool – was the voice of reason on the topic of what the government is up to – and he did it live on TV.

I believe that over the last couple of years, we’ve seen what have been really low standards in government.

Same, Gary. Same.

His BBC Breakfast appearance had people cheering.

To be fair, ‘Keir Starmer would make a very good PM compared to what we’ve got now.’ isn’t necessarily high praise.

Perhaps he’ll change his mind about that political career one day and give Liverpool fans a tough decision to make.

