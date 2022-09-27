Gary Neville spoke for everyone on bankers’ bonuses – apart from bankers

Pics

Once again, Gary Neville – a day after appearing onstage at Labour’s Party Conference in Liverpool – was the voice of reason on the topic of what the government is up to – and he did it live on TV.

Gary Neville – "I don't want anyone living in No.10 or No.11… thinking about bankers bonuses… it's not right & it's immoral.. it's a tired, failing government & they've had their time.. & Keir Starmer would make a very good PM compared to what we've got now.. "#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/PZpENpWNSU — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 27, 2022

I believe that over the last couple of years, we’ve seen what have been really low standards in government.

Same, Gary. Same.

His BBC Breakfast appearance had people cheering.

Go Gary Neville! 👏👏👏 so refreshing to hear actual criticism of the Government and support for Labour and on the BBC! #BBCBreakfast — Pedro Cabanna (@PedroCabanna) September 27, 2022

The most impressive presentation of a political idea I’ve seen on TV for some time… and he’s not even a politician pic.twitter.com/TClSm5crOz — Richard Innes (@bigrichinnes) September 27, 2022

Wise words from Gary Neville https://t.co/fM3pL5xdd2 — SpiderGirl Countess of Web (@magpie_mama) September 27, 2022

Footballers have gone up so far in my respect the last couple of years. pic.twitter.com/ykp442uTOO — Grumpyboatbuilder (@bitsofplastic) September 27, 2022

I have never been more attracted to @GNev2 https://t.co/TKEdZDStAC — Richard Dawson (@dawsonsweek) September 27, 2022

Remember, Gary Neville doesn’t have to do this. He’s putting himself up there when he could be having a peaceful busy life in football, something he loves. I am full of admiration for him. He’s also extremely articulate and charismatic. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) September 27, 2022

To be fair, ‘Keir Starmer would make a very good PM compared to what we’ve got now.’ isn’t necessarily high praise.

He's right but at the same time The Hooded Claw would make a better PM than we have now. — Mark Fish (@Msrpoisson) September 27, 2022

Perhaps he’ll change his mind about that political career one day and give Liverpool fans a tough decision to make.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Gary Neville had the best response to Edwina Currie’s hot take on the Universal Credit cut

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab