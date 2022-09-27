17 favourite things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

News

Whatever honeymoon period Liz Truss enjoyed as PM – we’d have to get a microscope out to measure it – the nascent PM appears already locked into a doom spiral with her poll ratings falling almost as quickly as the pound.

She’s had about as much to say as her chancellor did yesterday after Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget sent the markets spiralling – basically, nothing – so these 17 tweets should help fill the void for a bit.

Liz Truss playing with the economy pic.twitter.com/AKrbE7XlPD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 27, 2022

Liz Truss checking the value of the pound tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/5kJdshsDWy — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 26, 2022

Liz Truss being booted out of No 10 by her own MPs before Christmas is looking both increasingly probable and increasingly funny. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) September 26, 2022

Liz Truss after crashing the economy 3 weeks into the job pic.twitter.com/79oaOas7sS — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) September 26, 2022

Traders are referring to Truss as “Daggers” – as in Dagenham, 2 stops past Barking…🤣🤣 — Ali Brady (@alibrady1860) September 26, 2022

BREAKING: Concerns for Liz Truss after NASA announces it has crashed a space probe into the densest lump of rock in the solar system x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 27, 2022

It's quite impressive how quickly Truss has unravelled. Even her worst detractors didn't think she could fuck up so much, so quickly. It's like a Guinness world record attempt for haplessness. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 26, 2022

