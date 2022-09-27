What’s the difference between fantasy and science-fiction? 17 responses that are pure magic

Entertainment

What’s your poison – Star Wars or Star Trek? Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings? Science-fiction or fantasy? Perhaps a bit of both.

Tweeters have been trying to work out what features of sci-fi and fantasy separate the genres – or don’t – and we really enjoyed these 17 top suggestions.

I see people are arguing again about the difference between science fiction and fantasy. It’s quite simple. It’s SF if a studio will greenlight the movie based on concept and director; it’s fantasy if a studio will only greenlight films based on a bestselling series of novels. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) September 24, 2022

Fantasy is when it's filmed in a forest on the outskirts of Vancouver. Sci-fi is when it's filmed in a rock quarry on the outskirts of Vancouver. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 24, 2022

Lemme clear it up for you. Sci-fi is when your currency is called credits, and fantasy is when it's called coin. — dc guevara 🗡💋 (@dcgrodz) September 23, 2022

sci-fi is when hugo weaving looks like this and fantasy is when hugo weaving looks like this pic.twitter.com/fVBqRrjamM — JRR is Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) September 24, 2022

Fantasy is when you treat magic like science and science fiction is when you treat science like magic. — Mary Robinette [email protected]🏡 (@MaryRobinette) September 24, 2022

Fantasy is when you eat hearty stew and brown bread, sci-fi is when you eat pills and soylent. — Meg Elison (@megelison) September 23, 2022

If crates of metal you do spy, the story’s setting is sci-fi;

But if wooden crates are all you see, rest assured it’s fantasy — Matthewせいじ (@matthewseiji) September 24, 2022

Let me clarify. Sci-fi is when museums have climate control, and fantasy is when they have funding. — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) September 25, 2022

