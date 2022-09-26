Animals

Steve the lazy horse’s rude awakening is the viral clip (clop) you didn’t know you needed

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2022

Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy has shared a short clip that’s gone wildly viral, and deservedly so, with the description –

‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’

@glittergreigy He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it 💀 #fyp #foryou #scottish #stevethehorse #stevethescottishhorse #viral ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

“Steven, I thought you were dead!”

She describes Steve as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.

With more than 16 million views and three million likes, it’s been attracting a lot of comments too, and here are a few favourites.

It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it continued its viral journey.

If it doesn’t become a trending TikTok sound, we’ll want to know why not.

Here’s Steve in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.

@glittergreigy This horse forgets he’s Scottish, and we tan under the moon ..🧴😂 #fyp #foryou #horse #horsetok #stevethescottishhorse #stevethehorse #scottish #scottishtiktok #comedy #HowDoYouMist ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

