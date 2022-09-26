Steve the lazy horse’s rude awakening is the viral clip (clop) you didn’t know you needed
Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy has shared a short clip that’s gone wildly viral, and deservedly so, with the description –
‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’
@glittergreigy He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it 💀 #fyp #foryou #scottish #stevethehorse #stevethescottishhorse #viral ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy
“Steven, I thought you were dead!”
She describes Steve as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.
With more than 16 million views and three million likes, it’s been attracting a lot of comments too, and here are a few favourites.
It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it continued its viral journey.
steven i thought you were dead pic.twitter.com/IKpXGIzTyo
— oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) September 24, 2022
This is my new text alert noise.
Why not send me a message to see if I’m standing near anyone called Stephen?#AlsoWorksForStevens https://t.co/a72kgngRmh
— See Silky Run (@paulsilkywhite) September 25, 2022
From now on, my favorite name for a horse it’s going to be Steven. And I’m going to pronounce just as in here: https://t.co/Ux1KeeEOcE
— LizdelaGarzaG (@lizdelagarzag) September 25, 2022
I have watched this approximately four thousand times now. Sound up. https://t.co/ERiaA11XXb
— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 25, 2022
“Fookin’ ‘ell!” 🤣😭🤣 https://t.co/TAZiVoM68K
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2022
Jesus summoning Lazarus from the tomb.pic.twitter.com/tYYTAc3NBS
— The Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) September 25, 2022
If it doesn’t become a trending TikTok sound, we’ll want to know why not.
Here’s Steve in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.
@glittergreigy This horse forgets he’s Scottish, and we tan under the moon ..🧴😂 #fyp #foryou #horse #horsetok #stevethescottishhorse #stevethehorse #scottish #scottishtiktok #comedy #HowDoYouMist ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
People love this horse that plays dead whenever anyone tries to ride it
Source @glittergreigy Image Screengrab