Steve the lazy horse’s rude awakening is the viral clip (clop) you didn’t know you needed

Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy has shared a short clip that’s gone wildly viral, and deservedly so, with the description –

‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’

“Steven, I thought you were dead!”

She describes Steve as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.

With more than 16 million views and three million likes, it’s been attracting a lot of comments too, and here are a few favourites.

It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it continued its viral journey.

steven i thought you were dead pic.twitter.com/IKpXGIzTyo — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) September 24, 2022

This is my new text alert noise.

Why not send me a message to see if I’m standing near anyone called Stephen?#AlsoWorksForStevens https://t.co/a72kgngRmh — See Silky Run (@paulsilkywhite) September 25, 2022

From now on, my favorite name for a horse it’s going to be Steven. And I’m going to pronounce just as in here: https://t.co/Ux1KeeEOcE — LizdelaGarzaG (@lizdelagarzag) September 25, 2022

I have watched this approximately four thousand times now. Sound up. https://t.co/ERiaA11XXb — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 25, 2022

Jesus summoning Lazarus from the tomb.pic.twitter.com/tYYTAc3NBS — The Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) September 25, 2022

If it doesn’t become a trending TikTok sound, we’ll want to know why not.

Here’s Steve in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.

Source @glittergreigy Image Screengrab