Kwasi Kwarteng was doorstepped about the plunging pound and was lost for words – favourite responses

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had plenty to say about his mini budget on Friday as he unveiled the biggest tax cuts for 50 years and was still just as bullish doing the media rounds on Sunday.

But come Monday, after the pound had fallen to a record low against the dollar and another long queue had formed in London – this time of people waiting to tell him how wrong he’d got it – he wasn’t quite so chipper.

So much so that when the BBC’s Rhodri Lewis politely doorstepped the chancellor to ask him about it, he had this to say. Or rather, not say.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng declines to comment as pound hits all-time low against US dollar https://t.co/6Xn2KxVQzv pic.twitter.com/MeBY6Dn5GW — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 26, 2022

And it prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

Love this new episode of Rogue Traders. https://t.co/uTaELGv5OO — Brendan May (@bmay) September 26, 2022

2.

Kwarteng refuses to comment on the crashing pound. Well, that’s going to inspire confidence… pic.twitter.com/ovHk9j4GDu — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 26, 2022

3.

He's not fucking laughing now. https://t.co/cTg2IQXjjt — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 26, 2022

4.

Amazing that they've yet to mobilise any comms people to the special fiscal event. https://t.co/JDvDGpee1S — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 26, 2022

5.

What a catalyst he turned out to be pic.twitter.com/xvyCPhyGTA — John Harris (@johnharris1969) September 26, 2022

6.

when Kwarteng says, "I'm just going to my office now" someone should have said, "Is that a good idea?" https://t.co/1OD1OUyI95 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2022

7.

You can actually visualise what this footage will look like as part of the future documentary film about the time the arse fell completely out of Britain. https://t.co/ooHaIi7xwf — Darren McGarvey (@lokiscottishrap) September 26, 2022

8.

the UK is currently run by an unelected bunch of chancers who don't know what they're doing. https://t.co/tplX8vDVw1 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 26, 2022

9.

‘You say it best when you say nothing at all…..’ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eWY98NvujT — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 26, 2022

10.

We really do actually need a general election. https://t.co/WkrhTClNyq — Nick Stone (@typejunky) September 26, 2022

11.

The pound is in freefall and Kwarteng refuses to comment. Grade A** for how not to bring back confidence in the markets.pic.twitter.com/sgRuLiDLU1 — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) September 26, 2022

12.

Lord Jim O’Neil: “This (£ 🛝) won’t be easy to stop unless there is a more aggressive Bank of England response (an emergency rate rise) or a better explanation from the Chancellor…of what the hell is going on.” Basically, the opposite of this:pic.twitter.com/lCGBnX0Spu — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) September 26, 2022

13.

The Chancellor created this mess, and has nothing to say on how to fix it. https://t.co/hyFJgYIcuU — Alison Thewliss 🧡 (@alisonthewliss) September 26, 2022

