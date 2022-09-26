Kay Burley owning the work & pensions secretary with basic maths is brilliantly done

News

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget has been variously greeted as a reckless gamble, a fiscal and moral outrage and a recipe for economic chaos.

Not all the reviews have been so positive, though, as the currency markets went into meltdown and the pound plunged to its lowest ever level against the dollar.

Over on Sky News, presenter Kay Burley wondered if the big tax giveaway for high earners – abolishing the 45% rate of income tax – couldn’t have instead been used to benefit people struggling to warm their homes this winter.

So she put a bit of basic maths to work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith and it’s brilliantly done.

#KayBurley – Are you going to reinstate the £20 universal credit uplift? Chloe Smith(SoS work & pensions) – No KB – But you're going to lift the ban on bankers bonuses… a millionaire will be £55,000 better off & that equates to 53 years of £20 UC uplift#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/Pw2DdtbQUd — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 26, 2022

Bravo, Kay Burley.

Fair play Kay Burley this morning on Sky to Chloe Smith, millionaires getting £55k extra from tax cut. Kay asking why Tories couldn’t reinstall the extra £20 for universal credit that we got during covid!!!! — Becky Moss 🦥 (@BecklesCake92) September 26, 2022

This is a masterclass from @KayBurley in how to hold Government to account https://t.co/bJ87MIBAoq — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 26, 2022

Only one question remained …

Hey Chloe, could you be any more patronising? — Willow the Wisp (@WilloTheWisp99) September 26, 2022

And it turns out the answer to that last question is … yes.

Kay: why is slashing taxes the right path when the markets and voters are reacting badly? Work and Pensions Secretary @NorwichChloe: “Because it is the right path!”#KayBurley JP pic.twitter.com/5ZHg3RS8to — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 26, 2022

