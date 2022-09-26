Julia Hartley-Brewer’s hot take on climate change got the thorough panning it deserved

Politics

Julia Hartley-Brewer is currently in Liverpool, covering the Labour Party Conference. They must be thrilled.

In a heated discussion about the party’s goal of obtaining 100 per cent of the country’s energy from low-carbon sources by 2030, she came out with this spectacular claim.

Oh, well that’s alright then. Don’t worry about the scientists, the data, the flooding, the polar ice caps vanishing – or even the wildfires. Julia says people like being warm.

1.

2.

Said the dinosaur https://t.co/GUDTtjOiaC — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 25, 2022

3.

There's good money to be made if you can say things as stupid as this without feeling embarrassed. https://t.co/2PW9t7pzvI — Peter (@DasJarg) September 25, 2022

4.

5.

Thriving. Luckily for Britain, in comparison, the main problem here is merely a deluge of willfully ignorant idiot commentators. https://t.co/bXrDeR4n2s pic.twitter.com/huwSqEeI7V — Heinz Brandenburg (@HzBrandenburg) September 25, 2022

6.

Here it is folks. Possibly the dumbest thing Hartley-Brewer has ever said and she says A LOT of dumb things. https://t.co/gVqy4rVOhg — Connor Christie (@ConnorRev) September 25, 2022

7.

I mean, yes, technically some parts of the planet that are uninhabitable will become habitable when it warms up. The problem is we don't currently live there, we live in the places which are currently inhabitable and will become uninhabitable. https://t.co/DxCcuhhdd8 — Phil McDuff (@PhilMcDuff) September 25, 2022

8.

TFW you have a blue tick and literally zero understanding of climate science. https://t.co/6zHZLmsi15 — Ben Stephens 🌻 (@stephens_ben) September 25, 2022

9.

There's only one place where humans don't currently live full-time and if that becomes "habitable" then we're all completely fucked https://t.co/Wcse4THl9p — keewa (@keewa) September 25, 2022

10.

If brains were chocolate JHB wouldn’t have enough to fill a smartie. https://t.co/ewy6NvMMhr — Malcolm Wood (@woodmally1979) September 25, 2022

It isn’t the first time JHB has shared her environmental expertise.

She was given this good piece of advice.

Woman read a fucking science textbook https://t.co/SeYU6dWldl — katie spalding (@supermathskid) April 24, 2019

Looks like she hasn’t got around to following it yet.

