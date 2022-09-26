It’s not going entirely well for Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng – 27 tweets that sum it up best

News

The shockwaves of Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget and the biggest tax cuts for 50 years continue to reverberate, with markets in freefall and the pound plummeting to a record low against the dollar.

And not just the dollar, it turns out.

Forget the dollar, the pound is tanking against the ruble: pic.twitter.com/W30LdvzC4z — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 26, 2022

So it’s fair to say Liz Truss’s nascent premiership hasn’t exactly got off to the sunniest of starts. So much so that some Tory MPs are already said to be getting their stationery out to send in their letters of no confidence.

MPs are already putting letters in about Liz Truss. I said she’d be gone by Christmas and at this rate she won’t see Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Z9YLLzyNLs — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 26, 2022

In the unlikely event you’ve come here for some rigorous analysis of the economics, then you’ll be disappointed.

But if you want to know what people are saying about Truss and her unravelling government on Twitter, you’ve hit paydirt. Here are 27 of the best.

1.

. @trussliz hold ur nerve babe u got this 🤗💫xoxo — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 26, 2022

2.

I told you I'd hit the ground from day one. I forgot to mention that the pound would too. #PoundSterling pic.twitter.com/E4XEdPsofy — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 26, 2022

3.

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng immediately crashing the pound to a 37 year low and then yelling "it's only been 19 days, I've just got started!" is less a boast and more a warning. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 25, 2022

4.

Can't believe there's only 17 more Tory Prime Ministers till Christmas — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 26, 2022

5.

a brief history of the pound pic.twitter.com/Fw7TmioZMq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 26, 2022

6.

BREAKING: The Tory party is shocked to discover that letting the stupidest 80,000 people in the country choose our prime minister was not a smart idea x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 26, 2022

7.

The shortest serving Prime Minister lasted 96 days, so I have 75 days left to break his record. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 26, 2022

8.

Bonus achievement to crash your economy after less than three weeks in office when the Queen’s death suspended politics for 12 days of it — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) September 26, 2022

9.

10.

on the upside cheese imports are now more expensive — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 26, 2022

11.

Unleash the potential update pic.twitter.com/hbrIIHj3Yv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 26, 2022

12.

you've got to hand it to Liz Truss no one thought it possible to be worse than Boris Johnson — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 26, 2022

13.

I guess a good way to redistribute wealth is to break the economic system so badly that all money is worth nothing. Let’s all start from zero and let the most talented prevail. #trussinliz — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) September 26, 2022

14.