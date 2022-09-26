Celebrity

Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary brutally critiqued The Masked Dancer as only they could

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2022

If anybody had said that a television show about ordinary people watching television and discussing the shows could ever be a smash hit, we’d probably have told them just to drive the taxi and cut the chat – but that’s what happened with Gogglebox.

One pair of viewers from the show, Northern Irish Mary and her public school-educated husband Giles, have become firm favourites for their *coughs* unusual outlook, which is perfectly illustrated by this recent clip.

“I would hate to be in a nursing home and have this on in the background and die to this.”

“Imagine if your last memory of this world was that prawn dancing.”

It’s completely on brand – and tweeters loved it.

It wasn’t the most ringing endorsement ever, but if you’re curious – this is what they were so brutally reviewing.

Source Nick Walker Image Screengrab