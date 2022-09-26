Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary brutally critiqued The Masked Dancer as only they could

Celebrity

If anybody had said that a television show about ordinary people watching television and discussing the shows could ever be a smash hit, we’d probably have told them just to drive the taxi and cut the chat – but that’s what happened with Gogglebox.

One pair of viewers from the show, Northern Irish Mary and her public school-educated husband Giles, have become firm favourites for their *coughs* unusual outlook, which is perfectly illustrated by this recent clip.

Gogglebox Giles and Mary watching a dancing prawn being unveiled as Stacey Dooley in The Masked Dancer is somehow one of the most brutal criticisms I have ever seen on the show. pic.twitter.com/DBxZGnyQI6 — Nick Walker (@nickw84) September 25, 2022

“I would hate to be in a nursing home and have this on in the background and die to this.” “Imagine if your last memory of this world was that prawn dancing.”

It’s completely on brand – and tweeters loved it.

Charles and Camilla are pretenders – this is the real King and Queen. https://t.co/aO4FCT9ay6 — Alex (@alexbreeze) September 25, 2022

As someone periodically forced to endure The Masked Nonsense, this tickled me. https://t.co/UD7M7nkvih — Caroline Dodds Pennock (@carolinepennock) September 25, 2022

Love is… A shared horror of dying to the masked dancer https://t.co/Gn9La5e6Wo — Annie Auerbach (@annieauerbach) September 26, 2022

Occasionally Gogglebox really captures the zeitgeist. https://t.co/wAUXfpIN6r — Julian Young (@_Redwing_) September 25, 2022

This, but for everything now. https://t.co/ECmk0Avs07 — David Collard (@DavidCollard1) September 25, 2022

It wasn’t the most ringing endorsement ever, but if you’re curious – this is what they were so brutally reviewing.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Our 7 favourite reactions to Gogglebox’s take on the PM’s mugger speech

Source Nick Walker Image Screengrab