The Daily Express has beaten its own record for self-delusion – 14 corrections and clarifications

Just after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, the pound started falling against the dollar – and it’s still tumbling.

This isn’t Bitcoin. It’s the British pound. The Tories are recklessly gambling – not with their own money – but all of ours. pic.twitter.com/qTzpzEL4pg — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) September 26, 2022

In most quarters, the news has been welcomed like the Westboro Baptist congregation at a Pride parade, but it’s very pointedly being ignored in a few places – including the government and the front pages of the pro-Tory press.

We’re not sure what they think she’s beating – or in which world, but it convinced nobody.

Cow pledges to jump over moon pic.twitter.com/IPkDH9OE46 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 25, 2022

Who better to deliver that than the person who made the pound drop to a 37 year low in their first week on the job pic.twitter.com/lHxKnlNLTn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 25, 2022

Yesterday a friend of mine asked me how she should deal with her neighbour… He’s a nice guy apparently She was saying to him how concerned she is with the state of the country He told her: Don’t believe everything you read He’s an Express reader My advice to her: DON’T pic.twitter.com/dOHXNy5Y2U — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 26, 2022

I’m beginning to think the @Daily_Express is an experiment by a very wealthy psychologist. pic.twitter.com/mBylDu2E9f — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 26, 2022

3d chess. But it's the d from pounds, shillings and pence. pic.twitter.com/g5xbNRi0Xn — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 26, 2022

She’s building a world-beating economy alright. The world’s beating it to a pulp. pic.twitter.com/QpT0rtgMza — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) September 26, 2022

