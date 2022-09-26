Pics

The Daily Express has beaten its own record for self-delusion – 14 corrections and clarifications

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2022

Just after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, the pound started falling against the dollar – and it’s still tumbling.

In most quarters, the news has been welcomed like the Westboro Baptist congregation at a Pride parade, but it’s very pointedly being ignored in a few places – including the government and the front pages of the pro-Tory press.

We’re not sure what they think she’s beating – or in which world, but it convinced nobody.

