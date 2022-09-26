The Daily Express has beaten its own record for self-delusion – 14 corrections and clarifications
Just after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, the pound started falling against the dollar – and it’s still tumbling.
This isn’t Bitcoin. It’s the British pound.
The Tories are recklessly gambling – not with their own money – but all of ours. pic.twitter.com/qTzpzEL4pg
In most quarters, the news has been welcomed like the Westboro Baptist congregation at a Pride parade, but it’s very pointedly being ignored in a few places – including the government and the front pages of the pro-Tory press.
Front page – Truss pledges to build world beating economy @trussliz #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Qen8YO3zWH pic.twitter.com/cwlvz8Kc9F
We’re not sure what they think she’s beating – or in which world, but it convinced nobody.
1.
Cow pledges to jump over moon pic.twitter.com/IPkDH9OE46
2.
Who better to deliver that than the person who made the pound drop to a 37 year low in their first week on the job pic.twitter.com/lHxKnlNLTn
3.
Yesterday a friend of mine asked me how she should deal with her neighbour…
He’s a nice guy apparently
She was saying to him how concerned she is with the state of the country
He told her:
Don’t believe everything you read
He’s an Express reader
My advice to her:
DON’T pic.twitter.com/dOHXNy5Y2U
4.
I’m beginning to think the @Daily_Express is an experiment by a very wealthy psychologist. pic.twitter.com/mBylDu2E9f
5.
3d chess.
But it's the d from pounds, shillings and pence. pic.twitter.com/g5xbNRi0Xn
6.
She’s building a world-beating economy alright. The world’s beating it to a pulp. pic.twitter.com/QpT0rtgMza
7.
Yes, it's a bold statement, but I feel it is justified given our success in crashing the pound. pic.twitter.com/d10H9c4USN
